Brian Kiernan sells 1 Marine Terrace Dún Laoghaire for €2 million. This Victorian home offers sea views, five bedrooms, and full planning permission for renovation.

1 Marine Terrace in Dún Laoghaire, a prominent early-Victorian residence on the coast, is currently on the market for €2 million. The property features uninterrupted views of Dublin Bay and holds full planning permission to revamp the five-bedroom family home.

Historical Significance And Previous Ownership

Brian Kiernan, an Irish mining executive and entrepreneur, purchased this three-storey-over-basement house across from Dún Laoghaire's East Pier eleven years ago. He acquired the property in 2015 for €1.15 million, establishing his operations and living quarters within the historic building. During his ownership, Kiernan served as the honorary consul for Ghana, and the property functioned as the Ghanaian consulate in Ireland. This diplomatic role was marked by the presence of a plaque and flag on the premises.

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Property Condition And Architectural Details

The end-of-terrace house spans 255 square meters and retains many original period details, including rich ceiling cornicing and sash windows. Kiernan invested approximately €300,000 into the renovation process after purchasing the home. Eight years ago, the entire building received replastering and the gable wall was repointed. As a protected structure, the house does not have a Ber (Building Energy Rating). Kiernan believes the house and its neighbor, number 2, may have once operated as a hotel, citing faint traces of a name remaining on the gable wall.

Interior Layout And Living Spaces

Granite steps lead to a front door with a fanlight, opening into a hall floored with black-and-white chequered tiles. Two separate oak-floored reception rooms on the left can be revamped into an open-plan kitchen, living, and dining area by removing the dividing wall. A tall arched landing window illuminates the stairs leading to the first floor, where a high-ceilinged drawing room spans the width of the property. This standout room features two floor-to-ceiling sash windows at the front and one at the side, offering bright natural light and excellent views across Dublin Bay to Howth as well as towards Dún Laoghaire's West Pier. A large white and grey marble fireplace and elaborate ceiling cornicing complete the drawing room.

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Accommodation And Outdoor Spaces

A large double bedroom overlooks the space at the back of the house, which includes parking for several cars that could be refurbished into a small courtyard. The top floor contains a well-fitted two-bedroom apartment with a kitchen and breakfast room featuring sea views, a small dual-aspect double bedroom at the front, and a larger double bedroom at the back. A smart self-contained two-bedroom basement apartment is accessible via steps down to the left of the main front door. This lower unit features a large living room with oak flooring, a shower room with timber-effect tiles, and a galley kitchen with subway-tiled splashbacks.

Market Listing And Location Benefits

The property is listed through Sherry FitzGerald by selling agent Jacqui McCabe. The house has been smartly staged for sale by Breeda O'Sullivan of UpStaged Properties. It is located at the end of a terrace with a side garden and is a minute's walk from People's Park in Dún Laoghaire. The residence is directly across the road from the old Dún Laoghaire baths, which have been revamped into a popular café. Planning permission allows for the reclamation of the shared back space with a parking lot on Mellifont Avenue as a small garden with one parking space.