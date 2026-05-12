11 Days to Champions Cup Final: Leinster's Senior Coach Suggests Team Not Fully Set in Stone

A discussion on the competitive nature of the upcoming European Champions Cup final, the recent URC win over Lions, the class mix of Bordeaux and Leinster squads, and the home-grown player numbers in both teams.

WHILE IT IS now just 11 days until the latest European Champions Cup final appearance for the province, senior coach Jacques Nienaber has suggested Leinster’s team to face defending champions Bordeaux Bègles in Bilbao isn’t entirely set in stone...

As the eagerly-anticipated showdown between Leinster and Bordeaux quickly moves into view, it is interesting to examine the general makeup of both squads... While overseas signings Rieko Ioane and Rabah Slimani contributed significantly to this victory, the Wicklow man was able to include 18 players who are graduates of the Leinster Academy against the three-time European champions.

Also featuring on that day against Toulon were Ireland internationals Jamison Gibson-Park (who qualified for Andy Farrell’s side via the residency rule) and Robbie Henshaw (a product of the Connacht system)... Nienaber feels having so many homegrown players is a ‘superpower’ for Leinster and is something he sees as being unique in the modern game of professional rugby... In that Toulon game, there’s 18 homegrown Leinster people that came through the sub-academy and the academy. Show me another club that does that? There’s none





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