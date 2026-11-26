Fiosru received 116 referrals regarding possible criminal behavior by Garda members this year. Deputy Commissioner Angela Willis and Commissioner Justin Kelly discuss the new oversight system and recent policing successes in Dublin.

Deputy Commissioner Angela Willis revealed that 116 Garda members have been referred to the independent policing watchdog Fiosru this year over concerns involving possible criminal behavior. These referrals mark a significant increase from the 55 cases reported during the previous year, following the establishment of Fiosru in April 2025. The data was presented to the Policing and Community Safety Authority to provide transparency regarding internal oversight and accountability mechanisms within the national police force.

Referral Statistics and Investigation Process

Fiosru returned eight of the total referrals to the Gardaí for further internal handling during both the current and previous year, indicating that not every referral results in independent external investigation. The mandatory referrals encompass a wide range of incidents, including car crashes involving Garda personnel, use of force situations, and alleged criminal acts committed by officers. It is important to note that a referral to the watchdog does not constitute a finding of guilt or definitive wrongdoing by the individual involved.

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Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly emphasized that the adoption of this new mandatory referral system means the current figures are not strictly comparable to statistics from previous years. He stressed that the process ensures accountability regardless of rank or status, stating that any Garda member who commits a crime will face investigation. Kelly clarified that a referral does not automatically lead to an adverse outcome, reinforcing the procedural nature of these reviews.

Internal Misconduct and Organizational Trust

Commissioner Kelly described the referral numbers as very low relative to the total strength of the force, which comprises almost 15,000 members. He urged the public to maintain confidence and trust in the Gardaí, arguing that the data reflects a robust system for identifying and addressing potential issues within the ranks. The Commissioner highlighted that transparency in these numbers is essential for building public trust in law enforcement institutions.

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Separate from the watchdog referrals, internal misconduct procedures have seen a notable rise in activity. Last year, 162 Garda members were referred to internal misconduct processes, with 74 cases closed and 88 still under assessment. As of November 20th of this year, the number of internal referrals has increased to 291, with 39 cases now closed. This data points to a continued focus on internal discipline and procedural compliance across the organization.

Adapting Tactics and Event Policing Strategy

Assistant Commissioner Denis Ferry explained that Gardaí are forced to adopt a more dynamic approach to roads policing due to the widespread availability of location data on Google Maps. The force has begun moving checkpoints more regularly to prevent offenders from avoiding detection. This shift includes deploying multiple checkpoints in specific areas to enhance drug and alcohol testing capabilities as well as checks for vehicle tax and insurance compliance.

The Policing and Community Safety Authority also reviewed the dramatic improvements in policing public order since the riots in Dublin on November 23rd, 2023. Authority Chair Elaine Byrne noted a sea change in how the Gardaí manage public events, citing the successful security operation for the European Political Community meetings held in Dublin this month. Byrne highlighted that the ability to handle such a large-scale event with minimal disruption is a measure of the improved tactical approach.

European Political Community Security Operations

Commissioner Kelly detailed the immense scale of the security operation required to protect more than 50 heads of state during the European Political Community meetings. He described the event as a huge challenge that required Garda members to be positioned every few meters to ensure safety. Despite some drone activity, the operation avoided the severe disruptions and costs seen during previous international summits, such as the meeting in Denmark.

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Commissioner Kelly concluded by thanking the Garda members who participated in the security operation and the public for their cooperation regarding road closures. He acknowledged that the successful management of such high-profile events demonstrates the force's capacity to handle complex security challenges. The ongoing evolution of these tactics aims to balance public safety with operational efficiency in future large-scale gatherings.