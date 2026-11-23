Police evacuated 12000 fans from Co-op Live in Manchester on Sunday after an unknown substance triggered a major incident. One person was hospitalized.

Greater Manchester Police evacuated more than 12000 attendees from a US rap concert on Sunday night after reports of an unknown substance being released at the venue. The incident occurred at Co-op Live during a performance by Don Toliver, prompting a major emergency response involving multiple agencies. Authorities confirmed that one person was taken to hospital for assessment while others were treated on-site for various symptoms.

Emergency Response And Medical Assessment

The North West Ambulance Service reported that the substance was believed to be tear gas, which was understood to have been released towards the end of the show. Emergency clinicians assessed more than 50 people at the scene, with several individuals reporting eye and respiratory symptoms. The hazardous area response team was deployed to support the safe assessment and treatment of those affected by the potential irritant.

Also read Manchester City Draw 1-1 With Fulham In Prem Purge

Co-decontamination efforts are being carried out as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all individuals who attended the event. Greater Manchester Police assistant chief constable Steph Parker stated that the priority was ensuring the safety of every person attending the concert. She confirmed that the declaration of a major incident allowed emergency services and partner agencies to coordinate a safe and effective response.

Investigation Into The Unknown Substance

Police were alerted to the incident shortly after 10pm on Sunday. The official statement did not identify the specific substance, with authorities indicating they would work to determine what it was. The investigation is now focused on establishing how the incident came about and identifying the source of the release. Co-op Live is working closely with the police to identify the cause of the incident and take appropriate action.

Advertisement

Venue bosses emphasized that the safety and security of all visitors to Co-op Live remains their top priority. They committed to providing more information once they receive an update from Greater Manchester Police regarding the ongoing investigation. The uncertainty surrounding the substance has heightened concerns among those with loved ones at the venue, prompting official advice for anyone who has left the event and since become unwell to seek medical attention.

Impact On Concert Tour And Next Steps

Don Toliver, whose real name is Caleb Zackery Toliver, was performing in Manchester as part of his Nitrous tour. The sudden evacuation has raised questions about the continuation of his upcoming schedule, particularly after the disruption of this high-profile show. Fans and organizers are awaiting official confirmation regarding the status of future dates amidst the ongoing police inquiry.

Toliver is scheduled to perform at London's O2 Arena on Monday and at OVO Arena Wembley on Tuesday. The Co-op Live arena is also scheduled to host US singer Phoege Bridgers on Thursday. Authorities are advising anyone who experienced side effects to attend their local hospital for further evaluation. The full scope of the investigation remains active as police work to bring clarity to the situation.