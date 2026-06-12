17 Diners Allegedly Skip Out on £347.50 Bill at Spanish Restaurant

A group of 17 diners allegedly skipped out on a £347.50 bill at Mar d'Amura restaurant in Valencia, Spain, despite happily demolishing their steak. The incident has sparked a surge of criticism, with users branding the dine-and-dashers 'shameless' and 'scoundrels'. The restaurant's management spotted the negative review and replied, thanking the diner for their comments and explaining what they said happened.

A group of 17 diners allegedly skipped out on a £347.50 bill at Mar d'Amura restaurant in Valencia, Spain , despite happily demolishing their steak. The incident has sparked a surge of criticism, with users branding the dine-and-dashers 'shameless' and 'scoundrels'.

The restaurant's management spotted the negative review and replied, thanking the diner for their comments and explaining what they said happened. The owner alleged that one diner ate an entire ribeye steak meal, then said it 'wasn't good' and tried to bargain over the price. He also noted that the bill 'exceeds €350' and that it was 'no longer petty theft, it's theft'.

The restaurant has security cameras and will be filing a police report, as well as sharing it on social media. This incident follows reports of an 'ultimate dine and dash' couple in the UK, who allegedly ran out on a £231.30 bill at The Halfway House in Brentwood, Essex, having enjoyed starters, two steaks, 14 shots of Baby Guinness, and ice cream sides.

It remains to be seen whether the publicity will have an impact on the dine-and-dashers, but it has certainly sparked a lively debate on social media. The incident has also raised questions about how restaurants can prevent such incidents from happening in the future. One user asked, 'How on earth do 17 people leave and you don't notice? When there are only a few left, don't you realise something's wrong?

' Despite this, other comments aimed fire at the dine-and-dashers, with some calling for them to be 'named and shamed'. The incident has also highlighted the importance of security cameras in restaurants, as well as the need for restaurants to be vigilant when it comes to checking customers' identification. The restaurant has promised to take action against the dine-and-dashers, and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

In the meantime, the incident has sparked a lively debate on social media, with many users sharing their own views on the situation. The incident has also raised questions about the impact of social media on our behavior, and whether the desire for online fame can lead people to engage in antisocial behavior. The restaurant has also pointed out that the dine-and-dashers were not just stealing food, but also the time and effort of the staff.

The owner noted that the staff were 'very upset' by the incident, and that it was 'a big blow' to their morale. The incident has also highlighted the need for restaurants to be more vigilant when it comes to checking customers' identification, as well as the importance of having a clear policy in place for dealing with dine-and-dashers. The restaurant has promised to take action against the dine-and-dashers, and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

The incident has also raised questions about the impact of social media on our behavior, and whether the desire for online fame can lead people to engage in antisocial behavior. The restaurant has also pointed out that the dine-and-dashers were not just stealing food, but also the time and effort of the staff. The owner noted that the staff were 'very upset' by the incident, and that it was 'a big blow' to their morale.

The incident has also highlighted the need for restaurants to be more vigilant when it comes to checking customers' identification, as well as the importance of having a clear policy in place for dealing with dine-and-dashers





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