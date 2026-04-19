1926 Irish Census Unveiled Online: A Window into the Lives of Public Figures and Everyday Citizens

The 1926 Census of Ireland is now accessible online and via an exhibition at Dublin Castle, revealing personal details of public figures like Éamon de Valera, W.B. Yeats, and Christy Ring, alongside surprising statistics on language use and longevity.

The 1926 Census , a snapshot of Irish life a century ago, has been unveiled in a new digital database on the National Archives of Ireland (NAI) website, alongside a public exhibition at Dublin Castle. This extensive collection offers unprecedented access to personal details, including the whereabouts and family structures of prominent public figures of the era. The census data provides a fascinating glimpse into the lives of individuals who shaped Irish history, from political leaders to literary giants and sporting heroes.

Among the notable figures documented is Éamon de Valera, who at the time of the 1926 census had recently stepped down as leader of Sinn Féin and was in the nascent stages of forming his new political party, Fianna Fáil. His census return lists him as a Teachta Dála (TD) and crucially, records his birthplace as New York. His wife, Sinéad, and their seven young children, all under the age of 15 on the census night, are also detailed on their household form.

The census also sheds light on Constance Markievicz, a formidable figure of the 1916 Easter Rising and a committed republican. Having been the first woman elected to the Westminster parliament in 1918, though she did not take her seat, Markievicz was living as a boarder in Rathmines, Co. Dublin at the time of the census. She would later become a founding member of Fianna Fáil, but tragically passed away less than 15 months after the census, at the age of 59, following complications from appendicitis surgery.

The census captures the lives of other prominent individuals, including the acclaimed author and senator, W.B. Yeats. At 60 years old, Yeats is listed with his occupation as an author. His personal life, well-documented for its complexities, is reflected in his census return. Yeats was married to Georgina Hyde-Lees, and the couple had a son and a daughter. Their household was further comprised of three domestic servants.

The younger generation of Irish luminaries also appears in the records. Young Nicholas Christopher Ring, universally known as Christy Ring, was a mere five years old in Cloyne, Co. Cork. His future achievements, including winning eight All-Ireland senior hurling championships for Cork and becoming a legend in Irish sport, were yet to unfold. Even the reclusive literary genius, Samuel Beckett, is found in the archives, though not under his famous name. He is recorded as Sam A Barclay Beckett, a 20-year-old medical student residing in Foxrock, Co. Dublin. This was two years before his significant move to France, where he would spend much of his life and famously express a preference for wartime France over peacetime Ireland.

The census also includes a brief mention of the vibrant Brendan Behan, then just three years old, listed as a resident of Russell Street in Dublin’s north inner-city, decades before the publication of his seminal work, Borstal Boy.

Beyond the famous names, the exhibition aims to contextualize the findings of the 1926 census within the broader historical landscape of the early Irish Free State, highlighting the lives of many lesser-known figures. A surprising revelation from the census is the low number of forms submitted in the Irish language, with only 1 per cent recorded in Irish. This statistic is attributed more to the prevailing societal conditions and the process of census completion at the time rather than a reflection of the population’s linguistic engagement. The exhibition also brings to light another noteworthy observation: the longevity of nuns, with several recorded as living to be 100 years old, a testament to their life expectancy and dedication.

The 1926 Census, therefore, serves not only as a genealogical resource but also as a rich historical document, offering insights into the social, cultural, and demographic fabric of Ireland a century ago, and reminding us of the interwoven lives of both the celebrated and the ordinary citizens who constituted the nation.

The launch of the 1926 Census online database and exhibition underscores a significant milestone in making Irish historical records accessible. Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister Patrick O’Donovan were present at the launch, highlighting the government's commitment to preserving and disseminating national heritage. The exhibition at Dublin Castle provides a tangible link to the past, allowing visitors to view facsimile census returns and understand the context of the data. This initiative is expected to be of immense value to researchers, historians, genealogists, and the general public alike, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of Ireland's past.

The sheer volume of detail within the census, from occupations and birthplaces to family compositions, offers a comprehensive panorama of life in 1920s Ireland. The digital accessibility of these records ensures that they can be explored and analyzed by a global audience, connecting people with their heritage and the broader narrative of Irish history in a profound way. The juxtaposition of well-known historical figures with the everyday lives of countless others within the same dataset creates a rich tapestry of human experience





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