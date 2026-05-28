20-Year-Old Sean Melia Makes History as Youngest Winner of RTE's Super Garden 2026

The 17th season of RTE's Super Garden has concluded with a historic win. Sean Melia, a 20-year-old horticulture apprentice, has become the youngest contestant and winner of the competition. His contemporary 'Urban Jungle' garden impressed judges with its bold design and timely completion. Sean will now exhibit his winning garden at Bord Bia Bloom this June.

The 17th edition of RTE's Super Garden has come to a close, and it's made history with the youngest winner ever. Sean Melia , a 20-year-old from Summerhill, Co. Meath, has taken the top prize, beating out experienced competitors.

This year's Super Garden tasked contestants with transforming gardens at Millrace, a new social housing development in Ashbourne, Co. Meath. Each design was tailored to the needs of the families who had just moved in. Sean's contemporary 'Urban Jungle' garden stood out, using bold colors and elevated spaces to overcome a challenging high concrete wall. The judges were impressed with his ability to complete the garden within the three-week time limit.

Sean's win is particularly significant as he follows in the footsteps of ten generations of gardeners in his family, and his father Dermot also participated in Super Garden in 2020. Now, Sean will exhibit his winning garden at Bord Bia Bloom this June Bank Holiday Weekend. Speaking about his victory, Sean expressed his disbelief, stating, 'I can't believe it's come true, it honestly doesn't feel real yet.

' Kerrie Gardiner, Show Garden Manager for Bord Bia Bloom and Chief Judge of Super Garden, praised Sean's achievement, highlighting his impressive approach at such a young age. Other notable designs from this season included Eoighan Mountaine Barry's 'All Seasons' garden, Janani Rajkumar's 'Irish Landscape' garden, Emily Moorcroft's 'Bear's Wild Corner', and Adrian Bolton's 'Green Man Sanctuary' garden





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Super Garden 2026 Sean Melia Bord Bia Bloom Urban Jungle Garden Horticulture Youngest Winner

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