2023-06-01 Headlines: Congolese man death vigil, class, Skellig Michael reopening, AI report, job impact

A vigil was held on Henry Street after the death of Congolese man Yves Salina last Friday after being detained by security guards. Video: Chris MaddaloniBetter with Money: I teach a class on how to become a millionaireStudents in St Joseph's primary school in Dundalk are using an AI assistant tool to answer their questions based on the Irish curriculum.

Video: Chris MaddaloniEconomist Sinéad O’Sullivan: Rainy day fund? Guess what it's rainingTourists and guides alike are returning to Skellig Michael as it reopens to visitors for the summer season. Video: Nick BradshawConor Pope looks at a new report that highlights how many consumers are getting caught with additional costs when hiring cars. Video: Enda O'DowdUp to 200 staff at disability service provider may have been affected by recruiter data breachAre you working for a Big Tech firm in Ireland? Have your say on how AI is impacting job





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Vigil Yves Salina Confiscation By Security Guards AI Assistant Tool Irish Curriculum AI Report Skellig Michael Reopening Recruiter Data Breach Big Tech Firms In Ireland

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Vigil Planned as Concerns Rise Over Death of Congolese Man in Dublin After Incident Involving Security ForcesA vigil is scheduled for Dublin’s Henry Street following the death of Yves Sakila, a 35-year-old Congolese national, after an incident involving security personnel. Authorities and community leaders call for a thorough investigation into potential excessive use of force. The case has ignited fear and demands for transparency within the city’s migrant community.

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‘We are not safe any more’: Congolese community share fears at vigil for Yves SakilaCalls for justice after death of man restrained by security guards on Henry Street in Dublin city centre

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