2025's Style Awards Winners and Fashion on the Red Carpet

This is the text describing the 2025 Style Awards, including the winners, attendees' outfits, and a few nominees from the different categories.

Last year's Style Awards took place in Dublin 's InterContinental Hotel, hosted by Vogue Williams and showcasing the most stylish celebrities in the country. The event included six categories, with Niamh De Brún , Louise McSharry, Sophie Murray and Terrie McEvoy nominated for the Most Stylish Online Influencer Sponsored by Next , and Yasmin Seky , Kayleigh Trappe , Rob Kenny , Jack Keating , Siobhan McAuley and Lawson Mpame nominated for the Most Stylish Newcomer Sponsored by Very .

Meanwhile, Jess Colivet and Mandy Maher were among the nominees for Favourite Irish Stylist, and Rosanna Davison, Bláthnaid Treacy, Lyra, Maura Derrane, Louise Cooney, Sinéad Kennedy, Georgie Crawford and Triona McCarthy were among the nominees for Look of the Year Sponsored by Very. Attendees wore an array of styles on the night, with the red carpet being especially vibrant





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Style Awards Most Stylish Irish Celebrities Style Online Influencer Favourite Stylist Look Of The Year Dublin Intercontinental Hotel Vogue Williams Red Carpet Fashion Outfits Niamh De Brún Louise Mcsharry Sophie Murray Terrie Mcevoy Yasmin Seky Kayleigh Trappe Rob Kenny Jack Keating Siobhan Mcauley Lawson Mpame Jess Colivet Mandy Maher Rosanna Davison Bláthnaid Treacy Lyra Maura Derrane Louise Cooney Sinéad Kennedy Georgie Crawford Triona Mccarthy Next Very Celebrity

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