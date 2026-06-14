2026 Back-to-School Allowance Expands to Include 2- and 3-Year-Olds

The Back-to-School Clothing and Footwear Allowance has been expanded for 2026 to include children aged 2 and 3, increasing eligibility by an estimated 37,000. The one-time payment, €160 for ages 2-11 and €285 for ages 12+, will be automatically issued to most qualifying families, with an application deadline of September 30, 2026, for those not automatically notified.

Applications have opened for the 2026 Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance, marking a significant expansion of the scheme that now includes children aged 2 and 3 for the first time.

This extension is expected to make an additional 37,000 children eligible, increasing the overall reach of the program. The allowance provides a one-time payment to help qualifying families cover the costs of school uniforms and footwear, recognizing the financial pressures that back-to-school preparations can place on households. For 2026, the payment rates are set at €160 for children aged 2 to 11 and €285 for those aged 12 and over in second-level education.

The vast majority of qualifying families will receive the payment automatically, without needing to submit an application. However, families who have not been notified of an automated payment from the Department of Social Protection are advised to apply online via www. MyWelfare.ie, even if they received the allowance in previous years. The application deadline for this year's scheme is 30th September 2026.

Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary announced the expansion, stating that the inclusion of two and three-year-olds, supported by Minister for Education Norma Foley, will provide practical assistance to thousands more families nationwide. He emphasized that the costs associated with returning to school or preschool can be burdensome, and this extension aims to alleviate some of that pressure. In 2025, the scheme benefited 144,000 families representing 256,000 children.

The additional investment for 2026 will further support parents and guardians in meeting clothing and footwear expenses, ensuring children are well-prepared for the academic year ahead





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