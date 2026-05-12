2026 Fashion Trends Report: Chanel Maxi Flapbag, Coco Chanel, Vivienne Westwood, Celine, Adidas, Kungor, Lyst, Lyst Quarterly

A new report released by Lyst showcases the fashion industry's most in-demand brands and products for Spring-Summer 2026, indicating a shift towards fashion reference points rather than products in search. The report includes a variety of items including Chanel's Maxi Flapbag, Vivienne Westwood's Long Fond draped gown and Celine's lace-up ballet shoes, as well as popular brands such as Adidas and Kangol.

The most in-demand fashion buys of 2026 so far include Chanel's Maxi Flapbag, Vivienne Westwood 's Long Fond draped gown and Celine 's lace-up ballet shoes, a quarterly fashion index that documents the industry's most in-demand brands and products, has dropped its first report of the year – and the results are a veritable mixed bag.

According to Lyst, this indicates a shift in how we search: ‘In an AI-influenced landscape, journeys are increasingly reference-led rather than product-led. Both Adidas' Chinese-inspired track top and Kangol's Tropic 504 flat-cap made it into the list at number three and ten, respectively, after appearing in popular culture. The hottest brands of the year so far include COS and Massimo Dutti, popularity for which is driven by demand for basics including casual jackets and knitwear, respectively





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Most In-Demand Fashion Buys Fashion Trends 2026 Chanel Maxi Flapbag Lyst Quarterly Vivienne Westwood Celine Adidas Chinese-Inspired Track Top Ice Age Reference Points Kangol Tropic 504 Flat-Cap

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