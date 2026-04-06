2026 Masters Tournament Preview: Key Information and Contenders

Everything you need to know about the upcoming Masters Tournament at Augusta National, including key players, the weather forecast, and prize money.

The highly anticipated Masters Tournament , the first major of the golfing year, is set to commence at the prestigious Augusta National in Georgia on Thursday, April 9th, and will conclude on Sunday, April 12th. The tournament is steeped in tradition, and this year’s opening ceremony will feature the iconic honorary starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and Tom Watson, who collectively boast an impressive eleven Masters victories among them.

Golf enthusiasts worldwide will be glued to their screens or mobile devices to witness the unfolding drama. Television coverage is exclusive to Sky Sports and NowTV, providing comprehensive live broadcasts throughout the week, starting with extensive build-up before the live coverage commences at 2 pm on Thursday. For those seeking alternative viewing options or wanting to stay connected on the move, the official Masters app offers unparalleled coverage, allowing users to watch every single shot of the tournament on their smartphones, ensuring they don't miss any action from their favorite players. The Masters represents a pivotal moment in the golfing calendar, attracting the world's top players and generating immense excitement among fans. The unique atmosphere and challenging course at Augusta National consistently provide thrilling competition, making it a must-watch event for both seasoned golf aficionados and casual viewers alike. This year's competition promises to be particularly intriguing, with a mix of established champions and emerging talents vying for the coveted green jacket and the prestigious title. \The spotlight will undoubtedly be on Rory McIlroy, making his 18th Masters appearance, seeking to build on his exceptional performance and redemption at the 2025 tournament. Having tasted victory and secured the career Grand Slam after an inspiring playoff victory over Justin Rose last year, McIlroy is now poised to etch his name even further into golfing history. He's been capitalizing on his champion status, attending events like the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and enjoying practice rounds with his father at the venue. Shane Lowry, the other Irish player in the field, will also be hoping to make his mark. He has had some heartbreaking near misses in recent tournaments but has a strong track record at Augusta and is expected to contend again. The absence of golfing legends Tiger Woods, who withdrew due to a recent car crash and drunk-driving arrest, and Phil Mickelson, dealing with a family health matter, marks a significant shift in the tournament's landscape. The absence of these icons presents a chance for other players to seize the opportunity and create their own legacies. \Among the favorites, Scottie Scheffler (6-1) remains the player to beat, with a proven track record including two major victories in the last three and recent Masters triumphs. Jon Rahm, the 2023 champion, is also a strong contender with his impressive form on the LIV tour, along with Bryson DeChambeau, who has demonstrated his prowess by winning two consecutive tournaments on the LIV circuit. Rory McIlroy is also among the favorites at 12-1. The weather forecast for Augusta promises a dry week, which, coupled with the build-up's dry conditions, should result in a firmer and faster course, adding another layer of challenge. Sunday is expected to be sunny with temperatures reaching 29 degrees Celsius. The conditions are generally calm with a slight breeze on Thursday. The financial rewards for winning the Masters are substantial. While the exact prize money breakdown for the 2026 tournament will be unveiled before the first round, the previous year's winner, Rory McIlroy, took home a staggering $4.2 million. Beyond the monetary prize, the winner receives the iconic green jacket, a lifetime invitation to participate in the Masters, a replica of the champion's trophy permanently displayed at Augusta National, and a prestigious gold medal. The Masters is not just a golf tournament; it's a celebration of skill, tradition, and the enduring spirit of competition. The blend of seasoned champions, emerging talents, and the unique challenges of Augusta National make it an event that captures the imagination of golf fans globally





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