All-Ireland champions Mayo will open their 2027 championship against Roscommon, with the winners facing Galway in a Connacht semi-final, while Sligo, Leitrim, London and New York battle for a surprise provincial final spot.

All-Ireland champions Mayo will begin their 2027 championship campaign with a Connacht quarter-final against Roscommon. The winners of that clash will then face Eamonn Fitzmaurice's Galway in a Connacht semi-final.

That means one of Sligo, Leitrim, London or New York will feature in next year's provincial decider out west. With a Division Three or Four team guaranteed a place in the Connacht final, there will be a knock-on effect on which teams find themselves playing in next year's Tailteann Cup. Roscommon beat Mayo in a Connacht semi-final in April and Mark Dowd's side progressed to beat Galway in the Nestor Cup decider.

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But Andy Moran's Mayo bounced back from that setback to build the most amazing story of the summer, ending on the steps of the Hogan Stand as All-Ireland champions. Mayo's Jack Carney and Roscommon's Diarmuid Murtagh were sitting alongside each other in studio as the draw took place at Croke Park on Thursday night. It was inevitable, I could feel it coming, smiled Carney afterwards.

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No, it's an exciting draw, there's nothing easy on our side to get to a Connacht final. No team went unbeaten all year in 2026, we were no different and it was against Roscommon where we underperformed and they were brilliant and beat us very deservedly. I think that acted as a springboard for our season, we learned an awful lot. Murtagh wasn't about to waste an opportunity to hype up the green and red.

There is no lie the fact they are the best team in the country at the moment. It's going to be an extremely difficult game, maybe if we lose that we'll go on and win the All-Ireland, he smiled. It's as tough as it gets but it's exciting as well, at least you have something to focus on when you are into preseason and in the league.

New York London Rotation Sets Quarter-Finals

The five-year rotation involving New York and London starts again in 2027, so two of the Connacht quarter-finals were already predetermined. Sligo travel to play New York, while Leitrim make the shorter spin to London before the respective winners meet in a semi-final. In Ulster, Donegal get their chance for quarter-final revenge against Down.

Down surprised Donegal at the quarter-final stages in the 2026 Ulster championship so Jim McGuinness will be seeking some measure of revenge when they cross swords again next summer. The winners between Armagh and Derry await in the semi-finals. On the other side of the draw, Tyrone will play Monaghan in a quarter-final. Cavan and Fermanagh drew the short straw of the preliminary quarter-final, with the victors to meet Antrim.

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Difficult Road For Preliminary Round Winners

The Anglo Celt Cup has been won from the preliminary round in the last two years by Donegal in 2025 and Armagh in 2026 respectively. But with Tyrone or Monaghan waiting in a semi-final on that side of the draw, it looks to be a difficult road from the preliminary round to the final in 2027. In Leinster, Delaney Cup holders Westmeath could face local rivals Meath in a quarter-final, should the Royals negotiate Offaly in the first round.

Mark McHugh's side will meet the winners of Meath and Offaly. On the same side of the draw, Tailteann Cup winners Wicklow play 2025 provincial champions Louth. Ger Brennan's Dubs will face the winners of Laois or Carlow in their quarter-final and the pathway suggests a Dublin-Kildare semi-final is a distinct possibility. Kildare will play either Wexford or Longford in the last eight.

Leinster Munster Draw Shapes Up For 2027

Round one sees Wexford v Longford, Laois v Carlow and Meath v Offaly. The new seeding system for the Munster championship delivered quarter-finals between Clare and Waterford, with the winners to play Kerry, and Tipperary and Limerick, with the winners to play Cork. The Munster SFC draw is seeded for 2027 with the two highest placed league teams from the province, Kerry and Cork, getting fast-tracked to the semi-final stages.

After Thursday night's draw, Jack O'Connor's Kerry await the winners of Clare and Waterford in a semi-final while Tipperary or Limerick will play Cork in the last four. At this early stage, it wouldn't be outlandish to suggest a Kerry-Cork final is a strong possibility. But after Thursday night's draw, not many folk would be confident of predicting the Connacht SFC finalists for 2027.