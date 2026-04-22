2027 Ryder Cup Tickets: Application Details and Pricing Revealed

Details on how to apply for tickets to the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor have been released, including pricing, application windows for Irish residents and international fans, and details of the SuperValu Community Day.

The highly anticipated 2027 Ryder Cup , set to be hosted at the prestigious Adare Manor in Ireland during mid-September, has released detailed information regarding the ticket application process.

Prospective attendees can anticipate a significant investment, with competition day tickets priced at €499 per day. The ticketing strategy is phased, prioritizing Irish residents with an exclusive application window opening on April 24th. This allows citizens of the island of Ireland a first opportunity to secure their place at this world-class golfing event. Following this priority period, a global ballot will commence on June 3rd, opening the opportunity for international fans to apply for tickets.

A limited release of general admission tickets for the three crucial match days – September 17th, 18th, and 19th, 2027 – will be available this Friday at 11:00 AM. These tickets, mirroring the competition day pricing, are set at €499 per day. Beyond the main competition, opportunities exist to experience the event at a more accessible price point. Tickets for the Tuesday and Wednesday practice days, September 14th and 15th respectively, will be available starting from €89.

The Opening Ceremony, scheduled for September 16th, will have tickets priced at €179. Recognizing the importance of fostering the next generation of golf enthusiasts, special pricing is available for fans under the age of 16. These young fans can secure practice day tickets for just €20 on Tuesday and Wednesday, and €30 on Thursday. The application process for these tickets is also streamlined, ensuring accessibility for families.

Crucially, access to the initial priority window is restricted to residents of the island of Ireland who have already registered for a Ryder Cup ticket account. This registration process is essential for participation in the exclusive application phase.

Furthermore, a significant community initiative, the ‘SuperValu Community Day’ on Tuesday, September 14th, will provide thousands of additional tickets to residents of the island of Ireland. This initiative, sponsored by Musgrave, Ireland’s leading food retail and wholesale company, will be rolled out as part of a customer promotion. Details regarding this promotion and the application process will be announced later in the year.

Musgrave’s commitment as an Official Supporter of the 2027 Ryder Cup underscores the event’s importance to the Irish economy and its potential to attract a global audience. The tiered pricing structure and phased release aim to cater to a diverse range of fans, from those seeking the full competition experience to those wanting to enjoy the atmosphere of the practice days. The event organizers are anticipating high demand and encourage interested individuals to register and prepare for the application windows





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