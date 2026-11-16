Sherry Fitzgerald markets this renovated two-bed terraced home next to Blessington Street Basin for €540,000. The 743 sq ft property features high-end interiors and a private garden.

Sherry Fitzgerald is marketing a fully renovated two-bedroom terraced house located at 25 Primrose Street in Phibsborough for asking price of €540,000. This 69 sq m (743 sq ft) residence, which holds a C Second-Order Rating (BER), is situated adjacent to the tranquil Blessington Street Basin. The property offers a unique blend of urban convenience and peaceful living, appealing to buyers seeking a modern home in one of Dublin's most sought-after neighborhoods.

Prime Location Adjacent To Basin

The home sits directly next to the parkland surrounding the Basin, a green space characterized by benches arranged around a duck pond and water feature. Residents describe this area as a second garden, providing a quiet escape within the city. The street itself is notably calm, allowing homeowners to keep windows open during summer nights without urban noise interference. This proximity to green space significantly enhances the property's appeal for families and professionals alike.

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Extensive Renovations By Previous Owners

Before the current owners purchased the property in 2022, it was held by architects who executed a comprehensive structural and aesthetic overhaul. The renovation process included full insulation of the building envelope and the removal of the partition wall between the two front rooms to create an open-plan feel. A long kitchen extension was added to the rear, maximizing internal floor space and natural light. The architects also prioritized practical storage solutions by installing a laundry room off the kitchen, a deep cloak cupboard under the stairs, and an additional cupboard off the landing.

Modern Interiors And Finishes

The current owners, who acquired the home when it was a neutral rental, have refined the interior to a high modern standard. They sanded and varnished the original wooden floors downstairs while installing new wood flooring on the upper level. The interior design includes dusky green kitchen cabinet doors and a floored attic space used for additional storage. The kitchen itself is described as deceptively spacious, featuring a long bank of counter space that the cooking-enthusiast owners have utilized extensively. French doors from the kitchen lead out to the rear garden area.

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Private Outdoor Space Configuration

The west-facing garden forms an L-shape around the kitchen extension, providing a secluded outdoor area for residents. The owners have installed neat fencing, decking, and a patio area to the rear, along with designated bin storage. The layout ensures privacy, as the back wall faces only the roofs of neighboring extensions rather than other gardens. This private outdoor zone complements the indoor living spaces, offering a serene environment for relaxation away from the street.

Accommodation Details And Layout

Entry to the house is via a modern anthracite-grey front door, leading into a hallway with space for coats and shoes. The living room features a large window with shutters, original wood floors, and built-in shelving, flowing into a dining area with a tiled central fireplace and further shelving. Upstairs, a Velux light illuminates the landing. The main bedroom is located at the rear, featuring built-in cabinets, an en-suite shower room, and a window overlooking neighboring rooftops. A second double bedroom in the front includes a built-in wardrobe and desk space, while a bright shower room serves guests and daily needs.

Local Connectivity And Amenities

The location offers strong connectivity to the city center and local amenities. Phibsborough village is just a ten-minute walk away, providing easy access to shops and cafes. The property is within short walking distance of the Broadstone Green Line Luas stop, facilitating quick commutes to the city center. Additionally, the Technological University of Dublin (TUD) Grangegorman campus is nearby. The owners, who are expecting a second baby and cycling into the city regularly, are selling to find a larger home nearby while staying close to the Basin area.