A Dublin man received a partly suspended sentence for sexually assaulting a friend after a night out, as the judge cited unclear facts due to alcohol consumption and memory loss.

A 27-year-old man has been handed a partly suspended prison sentence by Dublin Circuit Criminal Court after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a female friend following a night out in the city on January 27th, 2023. The case proceeded with significant challenges regarding the clarity of events, as both the accused and the victim had consumed considerable amounts of alcohol that night, leading to fragmented memories of the incident.

Clear Facts of the Incident in Dublin

The prosecution, led by Aoife O'Leary, presented evidence that the victim was in a highly intoxicated state while leaving a pub. Witnesses reported seeing her vomiting inside the bar, slurring her words, and appearing unable to stand. She was observed in the bathroom with her head slumped against a sink, mumbling incoherently, before the man assisted her out of the establishment by holding her up. Later that night, the victim arrived at a friend's home in a disheveled condition, prompting the friend to contact An Garda Síochána to report that she had been sexually offended against.

Also read PureGym Wins Dublin 2 Planning Permission Amid Dublin 1 Opposition

CCTV and Forensic Evidence Presented in Court

Gardaí utilized extensive forensic and digital evidence to reconstruct the timeline of the assault. CCTV footage and testimony from the taxi driver confirmed that the pair had left the pub together in a cab, where the woman vomited and the two were seen kissing. A bystander also provided doorbell camera footage showing the man attempting to hold the woman as she tried to escape. The audio from this recording captured the woman sobbing and pleading for the man to leave her alone, while he allegedly threatened to make a public scene if she did not give him a kiss for a hotel room.

Victim Impact and Psychological Aftermath

In a powerful victim impact statement read by the prosecutor, the woman described the profound trauma and life-altering consequences of the assault. She detailed how the betrayal by someone she trusted left her unable to care for her infant son, a role she found devastating given her status as a first-time mother. The assault caused her to lose her job, which she described as her primary source of happiness, and she expressed that the event stripped her of her inner strength and future prospects, stating she would never be the same person again.

Advertisement

Legal Sentencing and Unclear Assault Details

Despite the severity of the victim's testimony, Judge Martin Nolan ruled that the exact facts of the sexual assault remained unclear due to the lack of clear recollection from both parties. He stated that while he could infer from witness statements and forensic evidence that oral sex had occurred, the precise nature of the interaction was ambiguous. Consequently, the judge imposed a 2½-year prison sentence with the final nine months suspended, noting that the sentence would have been more severe had the facts of the assault been unequivocally clear.

Compensation Order and Defense Submission

The court ordered the accused to pay €5,000 to the victim, with instructions that if she declined the payment, the funds be donated to a charity chosen by An Garda Síochána. Defender Carol Doherty argued that her client was profoundly apologetic and that his guilty plea was valuable given the hazy recollection of the events. Judge Nolan acknowledged the considerable trauma suffered by the victim and the sense of betrayal she felt, but emphasized that the unclear nature of the assault limited the severity of the immediate criminal penalty.