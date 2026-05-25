2FM Presenter Marries Zach Desmond After Traditional Child of Prague Ritual

Radio host from 2FM wed Zach Desmond in an outdoor ceremony, honoring the Irish Child of Prague tradition and sharing humorous social media posts ahead of a larger May celebration.

The popular radio host from 2FM celebrated her wedding over the weekend, joining her long‑term partner Zach Desmond in marriage. In keeping with an old Irish tradition, she placed a Child of Prague statue in the garden on the night before the ceremony, a gesture she captured on video and posted to social media.

In the clip she humorously narrated, "Saying good night to the most important person on your wedding eve," before the camera swept over to the little statue standing amid the garden foliage. She added a light‑hearted comment that only Irish people would recognise the custom, noting the forecast of heavy rain and joking that her tiny guardian had a lot of work to do in the damp weather.

The post quickly attracted a flood of affectionate replies from friends and followers. One comment playfully recounted a mischievous incident involving the Child of Prague, saying the figurine had been found decapitated the following morning, while a sudden downpour drenched the bride as she entered the church. The humor and warmth of the responses highlighted the close‑knit community that often gathers around Irish weddings, where old folklore and modern celebration intertwine.

Earlier in the year the couple had already marked their commitment with a simple civil ceremony. The presenter shared a short video from that day, describing the legal wedding as a very small affair attended only by family. She explained that the ceremony took place at City Hall, followed by a modest dinner, and that a larger celebration was planned for May.

Reflecting on the two events, she joked that what began as a plan to elope and keep things intimate had blossomed into two separate gatherings, each reflecting a different facet of their love story. The upcoming May party promises a bigger gathering of friends and relatives, providing a lively contrast to the understated legal ceremony earlier in the year.

The bride’s candid sharing of both the traditional Child of Prague ritual and the practicalities of planning two weddings offers a relatable glimpse into contemporary Irish matrimonial customs, blending humor, folklore and modern romance. The wedding itself featured a picturesque outdoor setting, despite the forecasted rain that threatened to dampen the proceedings. Guests arrived under umbrellas, and the garden décor incorporated a mix of fresh blossoms and subtle nods to Irish heritage.

The Child of Prague, a small bronze figure believed to bring good luck and protect children, was placed on a decorative table, becoming a focal point of the bride’s social media story. While the statue’s presence sparked playful banter online, many viewers expressed admiration for the bride’s willingness to honor cultural traditions in a contemporary context.

As the newlyweds look ahead to their larger celebration in May, they plan to expand the festivities with live music, traditional Irish dancing, and a menu that blends classic Irish fare with modern culinary twists. The couple hopes the upcoming gathering will allow them to share their joy with a broader circle of friends and family, creating lasting memories that complement the intimacy of their earlier civil ceremony.

Their story, punctuated by humor, cultural symbols and the inevitable Irish rain, captures the spirit of modern love rooted in tradition, resonating with audiences both at home and abroad





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