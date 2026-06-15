2FM Star Aisling O'Loughlin Ties the Knot in Stunning Dublin City Ceremony

Aisling O'Loughlin, a popular 2FM star, has married her long-term partner Alex in a beautiful Dublin City ceremony. The couple, who present the weekday breakfast show, were surrounded by friends and family as they exchanged their vows. Aisling shared photos of the special day on social media, showing off her stunning white dress and Alex's classic black suit. The comments were flooded with kind messages from fans and friends, with many congratulating the couple on their big day. In a previous interview, Aisling revealed that she and Alex had always wanted a wedding in Dublin City, as it held special meaning for them. The couple also shared their plans for their honeymoon, which included a trip to Kinsale and a friend's wedding in Kentucky. They also mentioned that they were thinking of visiting New Orleans after that. The couple's wedding and honeymoon plans have been met with excitement and congratulations from their fans and friends.

The 2FM star Aisling O'Loughlin has tied the knot with her long-term love Alex in a stunning Dublin City ceremony. She looked radiant in a simple white dress that featured some floral applique detailing along the skirt and a classic veil, while Alex kept things classic in a black suit.

Aisling shared photos of them both as well as friends and family, including some lovely photos of her walking through Dublin's city centre with her wedding party and she and Alex enjoying a pint of Guinness. The comments were flooded with kind messages, with RTE's Miriam O'Callaghan writing: Huge congratulations to you both @aisling_bon - beautiful couple, gorgeous family especially your Nana, fab photos. Now………. I recommend you continue your experiment and leave your eye make up on.

A third follower said: The best weekend for the best couple! Congratulations again to my favourite lovebirds. Last year, Aisling lifted the lid on her wedding and honeymoon plans as she said she and Alex always wanted a wedding in Dublin City. I'm having a Dublin city wedding, it means the most to us because my fiancé Alex and I live in town, she told RSVP Live.

I've got a bit of a mad honeymoon planned, she added. My fiancé Alex is American so we're going to have a load of Yanks coming over for the wedding, so we didn't really want to 'peace out' so soon after when they're all still here. So we're going to spend a few days with them in Kinsale after the wedding, which will be what it will be.

Eight days after our wedding, we're going to one of Alex's friends' wedding in Kentucky, so we're going to jet off there and from there find somewhere interesting to go. We're thinking maybe New Orleans. People who have already gotten married are probably thinking we'll be exhausted by the time we get there, so we'll see.





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Aisling O'loughlin 2FM Dublin City Wedding Honeymoon

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