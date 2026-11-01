325 Arrested in London Over Support for Proscribed Palestine Action Group

Metropolitan Police arrest 325 demonstrators outside the US embassy in London for supporting the proscribed group Palestine Action ahead of a supreme court appeal.

More than 300 demonstrators were detained by police on Saturday during a protest held outside the US embassy in London. The gathering took place in the Nine Elms area of southwest London to show support for Palestine Action. This organization was recently designated as a proscribed group under UK law. The arrests occurred just days before a critical legal challenge against this designation.

Mass Detentions At US Embassy In London

The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Sunday that they had arrested 325 individuals during the event. According to an official post on the social media platform X, the vast majority of those detained, specifically 320 people, were held for expressing support for a proscribed organization. This charge falls under the provisions of the Terrorism Act. Expressing such support is a criminal offense following the group's proscription in June 2025. Officers began executing arrests around midday on Saturday, sometimes removing protesters who refused to walk.

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Protesters Chant And Hold Signs At Demo

Demonstrators gathered on Ponton Road, located just off the embassy grounds, holding signs that read I oppose genocide and I support Palestine Action. Many participants chanted free Palestine while awaiting their detention. Others displayed messages stating we are protesters not terrorists and heroes not terrorists. Several individuals wore traditional keffiyehs and waved Palestinian flags throughout the demonstration. Police vans were parked nearby to transport the detainees to various police stations on the same day.

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Legal Challenge And Historical Context

The protest was organized by the activist group Defend Our Juries. It took place strategically before an appeal hearing at Britain's Supreme Court scheduled for November 4th. This legal proceeding aims to overturn Palestine Action's designation as a terror group. A spokesperson for Defend Our Juries highlighted the broader scope of enforcement efforts. They noted that arrests on Saturday brought the total number of people detained for defying the ban to more than 4,000 since July 2025.

Political Criticism Of Arrest Tactics

The spokesperson described the situation as truly dystopian given the scale of detentions. They questioned how Mayor Andy Burnham could justify the arrests. This criticism references previous comments made by the wife of the national security adviser which were deemed below the criminal threshold weeks ago. The activist argued this double standard makes a mockery of the proscription order. They concluded that the legal basis for the ban is becoming increasingly impossible to sustain by the day.