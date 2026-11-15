34-Year-Old Belfast Man Arrested for Foiled Citylink Bus Hijacking in Co Cork

A 34-year-old man faces court charges after passengers overpowered him during a gunpoint hijacking attempt on a Citylink bus in Co Cork early Saturday morning.

A 34-year-old man from Belfast is scheduled to appear in court this Sunday following a dramatic incident involving a foiled attempt to hijack a Citylink bus at gunpoint in County Cork. The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning on a private coach traveling from Dublin Airport to Cork. Passengers on board managed to subdue the suspect, leading to his arrest by An Garda Síochána near the Watergrasshill toll booth.

The Mechanism of the Foiled Bus Hijacking

The Citylink service departed from Dublin Airport at 1am on Saturday, carrying passengers toward its final destination in Cork. The vessel was approaching the N8 toll booth at Watergrasshill in north County Cork at approximately 3:30am when the situation escalated. A male passenger approached the driver and pulled out an object that appeared to be a genuine handgun, threatening the operator to continue driving without stopping.

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The suspect did not specify a preferred destination but demanded the driver proceed as instructed while he was armed. The bus carried ten passengers at the time of the attempted abduction. Despite the threat, two of the passengers managed to overpower the hijacker, successfully disarming him of both the gun and a knife he was carrying.

Gardaí Arrest and Legal Detention Details

Following the disarming of the suspect, the bus driver contacted An Garda Síochána to report the incident and the location. Gardai arrived at the scene near the toll booth and arrested the man. He was subsequently taken to Fermoy Garda station for questioning regarding the alleged illegal possession of a firearm and the hijacking of the bus.

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The suspect was detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939. This specific legal provision allows authorities to hold individuals arrested on suspected firearm offences for a period of 72 hours. This detention framework is standard procedure in cases involving suspected weapons to ensure public safety and facilitate thorough investigation by law enforcement.

Prosecution Directions and Upcoming Court Appearance

Gardaí received formal directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Saturday night to proceed with charging the man. The charges relate specifically to firearm offences connected to the attempted hijacking. These instructions confirm that the evidence gathered during the arrest and subsequent questioning was deemed sufficient to pursue criminal proceedings.

The man is due to appear before a special court sitting in Cork on Sunday. This special court is typically utilized for serious offenses or cases requiring expedited hearings under the Offences Against the State Act. The appearance marks the first formal judicial step in what is expected to be a protracted legal process involving serious criminal charges.

Impact on Public Transport Safety and Passengers

This incident highlights the safety protocols available to passengers and drivers on long-distance private coach services like Citylink. The quick action of the two passengers demonstrates the potential for effective bystander intervention in high-stress situations. The driver's adherence to contacting authorities immediately after securing the scene also played a critical role in the successful resolution of the event.

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Citylink and its operators are likely to review safety measures following this event. Passengers on similar routes may be aware of the importance of situational awareness and the availability of emergency communication systems within the vehicle. The successful intervention suggests that immediate cooperation with law enforcement remains the most effective strategy in such crises.