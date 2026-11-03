409 Stillorgan Road PBSA Sale Guide Price €5.7m

Durkan's 32-bedspace student accommodation at 409 Stillorgan Road is listed by Colliers for €5.7 million, offering a 6.26% net yield near UCD.

Private investors and family offices are targeted as primary buyers for the sale of 409 Stillorgan Road in Co Dublin. The property agent Colliers is marketing this purpose-built student accommodation ( PBSA) scheme on behalf of the developer Durkan. The listing carries a guide price of €5.7 million for the fully operational asset located on the N11.

Prime Location Near UCD Campus

The development sits just 2.2km south of University College Dublin's Belfield campus, securing a highly desirable position for student housing. Built in 2019 on the site of the former Priory Townhouse B&B, the four-floor building extends to 854.8sqm or 9,201sq ft. It features an A3 Ber rating and provides direct access to one of Ireland's most active academic markets.

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Facilities and Operational Details

Each of the 32 bedrooms is fully furnished with built-in beds, desks, and storage spaces to meet modern student needs. Communal areas on every floor include fully fitted kitchens and common rooms for social interaction. Security is managed through key-card access to bedrooms and comprehensive CCTV coverage throughout the premises.

Residents benefit from an on-site laundry room, secure bicycle parking, and private courtyard space. The building also includes dedicated car-parking spaces to accommodate those who drive to campus. Lifts and stairs provide vertical circulation between the four floors of the structure.

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Financial Performance and Yield Metrics

The asset generates a gross annual income of €473,000 with a net operating income of €373,000. This financial performance supports a capital value of approximately €178,000 per bedspace at the current asking price. The net initial yield stands at approximately 6.26 percent when accounting for standard purchaser costs of 4.46 percent.

Selling agents note that demand remains strong during both the academic year and summer letting periods. This consistent occupancy record highlights the stability of the income stream for potential buyers entering the market.

Investor Appeal and Market Strategy

Michele McGarry of Colliers describes the property as a modern asset in one of Dublin's strongest student accommodation markets. She emphasizes that proximity to UCD, the A3 Ber rating, and income growth potential attract domestic and international investors. The sale addresses the ongoing undersupply of student housing in Ireland.