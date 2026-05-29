€50,000 lottery winner spends night with unusual companion after discovering her win

A €50,000 lottery winner has spoken out about her win, revealing that she spent the night with an unusual companion after discovering her prize. The woman, who struck gold during a coffee break, has already begun celebrating with family gatherings and is planning to use her winnings to travel and improve her home.

A €50, 000 lottery win ner spent the night with a unusual companion after discovering her win. She struck gold during a coffee break when she scratched a Congratulations Scratch Card and realized she had landed the top prize.

The woman was left stunned and shaken after realizing her win, and she took an extra precaution when bedtime came around. Celebrations have already begun with family gatherings, and the winner has her eye on both travel and home improvements. The National Lottery is also offering a guaranteed €1 million prize in its Saturday draw, in addition to the usual €500 Raffle prize.

Players can purchase tickets in store, through the National Lottery app, or at www.lottery.ie ahead of the 7.45pm cut-off time for sales on Saturday evening. The winner of the €35,005 TellyBingo Snowball win, who bought her ticket at Londis in Yellowbatter, is still coming to terms with her win. The player initially wasn't convinced that she had won, but was sure when the shop was called out.

Her partner, jokingly calls her 'Bingo Betty' since the win, initially wasn't convinced either. The couple is planning to celebrate their win with a nice lunch and a holiday sooner than planned





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€50 000 Lottery Win National Lottery Congratulations Scratch Card Tellybingo Snowball Win Lotto Plus Raffle

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