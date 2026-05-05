€8.7 Million Lotto Jackpot Ticket Sold in Dublin 12

The winning ticket for the €8.7 million Lotto jackpot from Saturday night’s draw was sold in the Dublin 12 area. The National Lottery will reveal the exact location tomorrow. A Limerick player won €500k in EuroMillions Plus, and a Westmeath player won €146,878 in the Lotto draw.

The National Lottery of Ireland has announced the general location where the winning ticket for last Saturday’s Lotto jackpot, valued at a substantial €8.7 million, was sold.

The fortunate ticket, worth precisely €8,726,418, was purchased in the Dublin 12 area. While the identity of the winner remains unknown, the National Lottery has confirmed that the specific retail outlet where the winning ticket was sold will be revealed tomorrow, Wednesday, May 6th. This win marks the second Lotto jackpot victory in Ireland for the year 2026, yet the winner has not yet stepped forward to claim their life-altering prize.

The winning numbers drawn on Saturday, May 2nd, were 01, 07, 27, 28, 34, and 42, with the bonus number being 26. Lottery officials are urging all players, particularly those who purchased tickets within the Dublin 12 vicinity, to meticulously check their tickets against the winning numbers.

Should you be the lucky holder of the winning ticket, it is strongly advised to sign the back of the ticket immediately and store it securely before contacting the National Lottery’s Prize Claims team. Contact can be made by calling 1800 666 222 or via email to initiate the prize collection process. The weekend proved to be exceptionally fortunate for lottery participants across Ireland, extending beyond the Dublin Lotto jackpot.

A player from Limerick secured a significant €500,000 prize in Friday’s EuroMillions Plus draw. Furthermore, a Westmeath player experienced a substantial win in Saturday night’s Lotto draw, matching five numbers plus the bonus to claim an impressive €146,878. This series of wins underscores the widespread opportunity for substantial prizes available through the National Lottery’s various draws. The National Lottery is keen to emphasize the importance of responsible play and encourages all participants to check their tickets regularly.

The anticipation surrounding the revelation of the Dublin 12 retail location is high, with many hoping to discover if they hold the winning ticket. The Prize Claims team is prepared to handle a potential influx of calls and emails as winners come forward to claim their prizes. The lottery officials are also reminding winners to seek financial and legal advice before making any major decisions with their winnings.

Sarah Orr, a spokesperson for the National Lottery, emphasized the importance of checking tickets, stating, 'If you bought your Lotto ticket for Saturday night’s draw in the Dublin 12 area, you absolutely should check your ticket as soon as possible! We will be revealing the exact location of the winning Lotto jackpot ticket tomorrow.

' She further added, 'This isn’t the only win we’re waiting to hear about, as a EuroMillions player in Limerick and a Westmeath Lotto player also had significant wins. Our advice to all winners is to remain calm, sign the back of your tickets, and contact our prize claims team at your earliest convenience.

' The National Lottery continues to promote its games and encourages participation while reinforcing the message of responsible gambling. The upcoming revelation of the winning retail location is expected to generate further excitement and media attention. The lottery’s website and social media channels will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available. Players are encouraged to subscribe to the Irish Mirror newsletter for ongoing updates and news related to the National Lottery and other Irish news stories.

The National Lottery plays a vital role in funding various community projects and initiatives throughout Ireland, making each ticket purchase a contribution to the greater good





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lotto Jackpot National Lottery Dublin 12 Euromillions Limerick Westmeath Winning Ticket Prize Claim Ireland

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Irish Lotto Winners Revealed: Dublin Player Wins €8.7 Million JackpotTwo Irish Lotto players won significant prizes in Saturday night's draw. A Dublin player won the €8,726,418 jackpot, and a Westmeath player won €146,878. The National Lottery is urging players in both counties to check their tickets.

Read more »

Seán Tobin and Sorcha Nic Dhómhnaill Win Dublin City Half MarathonSeán Tobin and Sorcha Nic Dhómhnaill achieved impressive victories in the men's and women's races of the Dublin City Half Marathon, both setting personal best times. Tobin finished in 63:11 and Nic Dhómhnaill in 71:24.

Read more »

Dublin Central By-Election Candidates Focus on Cost of LivingCandidates in the Dublin Central by-election are campaigning on issues including the cost of living crisis, housing affordability, and crime, following the resignation of Paschal Donohoe. The election takes place on May 22nd amidst recent protests over fuel prices and a history of notable political figures in the constituency.

Read more »

Tobin and Nic Dhomhnaill Win Dublin City Half Marathon, Setting New RecordsSean Tobin and Sorcha Nic Dhomhnaill achieved victory at the Dublin City Half Marathon, both setting new course records. Over 13,200 runners participated in the 21km race across Dublin's northside.

Read more »

This European capital is perfect for a city break - but it's even dearer than DublinRSVP journalist Áine Kenny took a trip to Vienna with family back in January – here are all her recommendations for the 'City of Music', from where to eat and the sights to see

Read more »

Galway, Tyrone, Dublin and Waterford Secure Football Championship VictoriesRoundup of recent results in the TG4 Gaelic Football Senior Championships, including wins for Galway over Mayo, Tyrone over Donegal, Dublin over Kildare, Waterford over Cork, and Kerry over Tipperary. Also includes news of a hurling evolution and unrelated news items.

Read more »