8 Vesey Mews in Monkstown, a renovated 1840s stables home with three bedrooms, is on the market for 995000 Euro. Vincent Finnegan handles the sale of this unique property featuring a private courtyard.

8 Vesey Mews is currently on the market in Monkstown, listed for €995,000 with agent Vincent Finnegan. This distinctive property, located in a tranquil lane off Vesey Park, offers a rare glimpse into historic residential architecture. The home retains the character of its origins as a stable for the larger houses in the adjacent park.

Historical Architecture and Design

Vesey Mews is a collection of homes created from the former stables of larger estates in the area. Number 8 was built in the late 1840s and extends to 99 square meters, or 1065 square feet. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, with significant character preserved throughout. It is walled off and includes a substantial courtyard, typical of its provenance.

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Entry is through a small door in the wall, leading to a double-fronted house that faces west. The exterior features a curved bay window and a pair of round windows on the first floor. The layout honors the building's history while providing modern living spaces. The design reflects the charm of the late 19th century with specific architectural details.

Interior Renovation and Features

Inside, a short hallway leads to a bright sitting room with a high bay window that floods the space with light. An old brick fireplace in the corner is curved to echo the window, adding warmth on chilly days. The heating is provided by gas, and the home has a Building Energy Rating of C. The kitchen is cleverly configured with sleek, high-gloss units extending to the ceiling.

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Timber countertops complement the dark wooden floors in the kitchen area. A glossy forest-green tile adds warmth and color to the predominantly white kitchen space. A shed off the courtyard houses the laundry appliances. When the current owners purchased the mews in 2018, it had been largely untouched since the 1970s.

The owners fully renovated the downstairs area to update the space. Upstairs was less altered, so they updated it to their personal taste. This renovation preserved the historical integrity while making the home suitable for contemporary life. The balance between old and new is a key feature of the property.

Accommodation and Living Spaces

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, including the main bedroom at the end of the first floor. The two smaller rooms have steeply sloping eaves, and one is dual aspect with a round window. The bathroom sits in the center of the floor. The main bedroom is large, quiet, and painted a serene green.

A large bank of wardrobes from the 1970s occupies one wall of the main bedroom. The owners decided not to remove them as they fit perfectly into the old walls and ceiling. These wardrobes provide ample storage without disrupting the historical feel of the room. A small en suite completes the accommodation on this upper floor.

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Outdoor Courtyard and Location

The secluded courtyard is used by the family as an outdoor room throughout the year. During summer, the sun tracks across the space from morning to evening. In winter, the barbecue and pizza oven are regularly used. Many residents in the mews use their spaces for parking, but the owners kept this as a garden area.

A well-established Californian lilac tree adds visual interest to the courtyard. A paddle-board hangs on one wall, ready for use at nearby Seapoint. A hardy climbing rose extends around the courtyard door. The owners are reluctant to leave the happy home they have maintained.

The property is praised for its brilliant neighbors and proximity to Monkstown village. Dún Laoghaire is also close by, offering additional amenities and transport links. The nearby parks provide green space for residents. Swimming at Seapoint is a quick cycle away, making it an attractive location for active lifestyles.