A Birth Partner's Perspective: Public Maternity Care That Rivaled Private Luxury

Reflecting on generations of childbirth and cancer treatment experiences, a writer challenges assumptions about private versus public healthcare in Ireland. Despite personal history with private obstetric services, she discovers unparalleled dedication in the public maternity system when her daughter gives birth, revealing that exceptional care is not for sale.

I had my own childbirth experience s in the 1980s, a time when epidural analgesia was heavily restricted and often viewed with moral suspicion, accompanied by warnings of physical harm.

Like many women then, I maintained health insurance specifically for a private en-suite room and the possibility of an epidural, facilitated by a prestigious male obstetrician. During labor, I pleaded so desperately for an epidural that the obstetrician reprimanded me for shouting, disturbing others. The fact that I, unlike most suffering women in that ward, had access to an epidural due to insurance left me with a deep sense of shame.

My husband and I continued paying for insurance, influenced by public system stories about waiting times. Then, in our late fifties, we each faced cancer diagnoses. For chemotherapy, I chose Tallaght hospital and discovered no distinction between private and public patients; we all shared the same treatment spaces under the same outstanding oncologist, Professor Janice Walshe. It felt like the opposite of a two-tier system.

My husband's glioblastoma was diagnosed efficiently in the public Mater Hospital Emergency Department after a private A&E had dismissed us, noting no neurology team available. He later had a near-fatal seizure saved by specialists in that public hospital. Most of his subsequent care occurred at Beaumont, where both public and private patients queued together for appointments and often occupied public wards.

As his condition worsened, public system occupational therapists, social workers, home carers, and hospice care provided crucial support we never anticipated. Despite these experiences, old biases and influencer culture remain powerful; I assumed my daughter would follow peers and social media by booking the same revered private obstetrician, paying for a private room with space for balloons and a private bathroom-the ultimate postpartum luxury. She chose the public system.

Having witnessed our cancer journeys, she and her sister understood that in nighttime emergencies, private patients still present to public emergency departments. They had seen privately treated new mothers unexpectedly transferred into the public maternity system when complications arose. It made little sense for the insured or taxpayer. At Dublin's Coombe Hospital, my daughter's antenatal visits were frequent, thorough, and compassionate.

Rotating staff did not concern her as a low-risk case. Her delivery became urgent and traumatic. A midwife summoned me from a walk, warning many would enter the room. My lasting image is of a large, all-female team quietly and fiercely focused on saving mother and baby.

No amount of money could have improved that care. The aftermath was different: a hot, noisy eight-bed ward divided into cramped cubicles containing only a narrow bed, one chair, and basic supplies. Women around us, many with broken, bloodied postpartum bodies, struggled to care for newborns. One tried to soothe her baby while her loudly snoring male partner occupied the sole bed





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Maternity Care Public Healthcare Private Health Insurance NHS Ireland Childbirth Experience Health System Two-Tier Healthcare Obstetrics Patient Care

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