A Challenge to Cycle on Quiet Roads in Monaghan

Robert Burns, a fellow county man, is piloting a project involving a road between the villages of Scotstown and Ballinode, known as LT20001, which will encourage cycling for commuting instead of using cars.

A fellow county man has taken on the challenge of getting people out on their bikes in Monaghan - although not, alas, on Inniskeen Road and other countries, ‘ quiet roads ’ are ones where people are encouraged to travel by means other than cars, with various traffic-calming devices designed to help.

Paradoxically, it’s an urban idea extended to rural environments. Robert Burns, who in previous roles as a municipal engineer in Dublin was called “the TK Whitaker of cycle lanes”, is attempting the arguably greater challenge (this is my opinion, not his) of getting country people to forsake their cars occasionally





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Environment Quiet Roads Halston Post Robert Burns Robert Burns Challenge North Monaghan Scotstown And Ballinode Traffic-Calming Devices

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ulster Rotate Squad for URC Clash Against Glasgow Warriors Ahead of Challenge Cup FinalUlster head coach Richie Murphy has made changes to his squad for their upcoming URC clash against Glasgow Warriors. The team will be playing for play-off qualification and will face Glasgow at Affidea Stadium on Friday night. Big hitters like Nathan Doak and Cormac Izuchukwu drop to the bench, while academy duo Bryn Ward and Wilhelm De Klerk start. Rob Herring and James Hume both return from injury, with Tom O’Toole also back in the XV after missing last week’s draw with Stormers due to illness. Nick Timoney captains the team from openside flanker. There are limited tickets available for the home game, their last before the Challenge Cup final against Montpellier next Friday, 22 May, in Bilbao.

Read more »

Connacht and Ulster face off in Challenge Cup finalConnacht and Ulster are set to clash in the Challenge Cup final, with Connacht aiming to secure a victory that could propel them into the knockout stage and earn a place in next season's European Challenge Cup. Injuries for hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin and secondrow Darragh Murray provide an opportunity for Connacht's frontrow, with Eoin de Buitléar, the younger brother of former wing Colm, named alongside Billy Bohan and fit-again tighthead prop Finlay Bealham. Former Ireland under-20 hooker Mikey Yarr is set to make his Connacht debut off the bench, while Joe Joyce is promoted to the secondrow. Ulster captain Iain Henderson is suspended for the Challenge Cup final following an upgraded red card.

Read more »

Ulster captain Iain Henderson suspended for Challenge Cup final following upgraded red cardTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Manchester mayor seeks seat for byelection challengeAndy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, has confirmed his intention to seek permission to run in a byelection following the resignation of Labour MP for Makerfield, opening up a route to challenge the UK prime minister.

Read more »