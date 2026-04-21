A Chronicle of Irish Literature: Martin Doyle Launches Decades of Literary Interviews

Martin Doyle, Books Editor of The Irish Times, celebrates the launch of his new collection, A Hosting, which compiles thirty-five years of interviews with the most prominent voices in contemporary Irish writing.

Martin Doyle , the esteemed Books Editor of The Irish Times, has officially unveiled his latest literary achievement, a comprehensive collection titled A Hosting: Interviews with Irish Writers 1991-2026. The book was launched amidst a celebratory atmosphere at the iconic Hodges Figgis bookstore in Dublin, where Doyle engaged in a compelling public conversation with fellow writer Sarah Gilmartin. This monumental work serves as a retrospective of Doyle’s career, spanning over three decades of journalistic inquiry. It meticulously compiles his extensive interview archives, beginning with his formative years at the London-based newspaper The Irish Post in 1991 and continuing through his current, influential tenure as the Books Editor at The Irish Times, a role he has held since 2018.

The collection is not merely a transcription of past conversations but a curated journey through the evolution of Irish literature, capturing the voices that have defined the national consciousness during a period of immense creative output. During his address at the launch event, Doyle reflected on the persistent curiosity regarding the global success and sustained vitality of Irish literature over the past thirty years. He candidly admitted that there is no singular, overarching theory that explains this phenomenon, emphasizing instead that the success is a result of multifaceted perspectives and a rich, ongoing dialogue.

According to Doyle, the collection offers a kaleidoscope appreciation of the sheer variety and depth found within contemporary Irish writing, showcasing the talents of luminaries such as Roddy Doyle, Anne Enright, and Sally Rooney, alongside dozens of other influential authors. He drew inspiration from a quote by the renowned novelist and former books editor John Banville, who posited that we are currently navigating a world saturated with misinformation and deceit. In this context, Banville argues that literature, art, and critical reviews serve as the essential sanctuaries where the pursuit and articulation of truth remain paramount.

The launch featured a glowing endorsement from Michael Cronin, a Professor of French at Trinity College Dublin, who lauded the work as an extraordinary testimony to the creative energy of the Irish literary scene. Cronin described the volume as an invaluable historical document that will provide future scholars and casual readers alike with a deeper understanding of what many critics now define as the second Irish literary renaissance. By documenting the range, versatility, and distinct voices that have emerged since the early 1990s, the book solidifies its place as a cornerstone of Irish cultural history.

Published by The Lilliput Press, this collection stands as a testament to the dedication of journalists like Doyle, who have spent their lives chronicling the intellectual and artistic contributions of their contemporaries. As the literary world continues to change, A Hosting remains a vital record, ensuring that the dialogues between writers and their chroniclers are preserved for generations to come, reflecting the enduring power of storytelling in Ireland and beyond.





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