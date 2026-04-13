Burkina Faso's leader, Ibrahim Traoré, a military dictator, offers a scathing critique of democracy, arguing that it is a flawed system, particularly when considering its impact on countries beyond the democratic West. He challenges the assumed superiority of democratic governance, highlighting what he perceives as its hypocrisy and destructive tendencies on a global scale.

One wouldn't typically expect wisdom, or at least insights not usually seen, from someone like Ibrahim Traoré . This is because he is a military dictator, and they are generally not experts on the world outside their own domain. Furthermore, he is the leader of Burkina Faso , one of the poorest countries in the world. Eighty percent of the population relies on subsistence farming and livestock herding, and the average income is well below three thousand dollars a year.

Severe malnutrition is estimated to affect a large portion of the country's children, and there is no sign of improvement. It is a cause for concern that most of these populations who have a vote seem indifferent to what their leaders do abroad and overseas. One would think, therefore, that the president would have plenty to do besides giving philosophical political speeches as a lesson for us in the meantime. When I was in the capital, which has the wonderful name Ouagadougou, years ago, I remember that hungry vultures were patiently standing outside the President's palace, and not as a guard. It seems that not many of the elegant buildings that can be seen on the internet now existed either, but endless streets of hard adobe houses under tin roofs. However, everyone has freedom of speech, and wisdom often came from the mouths of the humble, rather than Donald Trump. Traoré came to power with the usual coup d'etat, as is customary, although this is a habit that is not limited to military dictators alone. Sometimes a politician attempts to organize a coup d'etat in a democratic country, especially in January. But to give the president of Burkina Faso his due, he had no hesitation about it. He advised his people to completely forget democracy, elections, and all the nonsense that goes with them. 'The truth must be told,' he said bluntly and unequivocally, 'democracy is not for us.' It is a false system, a system without appearance, a rotten system. 'You cannot find your voice in the first place if you do not understand the context in which you write. Especially if you are writing in Irish. We are all completely immersed in the discourse of English – you must escape from it.' 'Democracy, we kill children, democracy, we drop bombs on people, we kill women, we destroy cities, we destroy hospitals... Is that democracy?' In truth, he was gentle enough in his criticism. He could add to that that democratic countries initiate wars, seize territories, kidnap presidents, violate international law, torture prisoners, threaten the complete destruction of ancient civilizations overnight, interfere in elections elsewhere, deport millions from their homeland, fabricate false information, bomb small boats at sea, execute political opponents, provoke famine, damage the climate, support terrorists, maintain a grip on the international financial system for themselves, and take part in genocide willingly without any stirring of conscience. It is claimed that democracy is the best system of government, and who would say otherwise for their own people? But there is no evidence that it is the best system for other countries that the democratic former empires and the new ones have a half-eye on. It is a cause for concern that most of these populations who have a vote seem indifferent to what their leaders do abroad and overseas. Worse than that, when they care and walk in their millions on the streets against them, they are ignored. It is difficult to swallow that people would be indifferent to genocide and barbaric wars, for example, but the destruction of the world and the looting of cities continue with the support of nice democratic people





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Democracy Burkina Faso Ibrahim Traoré Dictatorship Criticism

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