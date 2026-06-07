A Fan's Lifelong Journey with England: Disappointment, Hope, and the Search for Glory

Robert Taylor, a lifelong England supporter, reflects on fifty years of near misses and recent progress under Gareth Southgate. From the agony of penalty shootouts to the emergence of a golden generation, he explores the emotional rollercoaster of supporting the Three Lions and questions whether they can finally end 60 years of hurt.

After another devastating tournament exit, Robert Taylor decided to channel his frustration into writing. Following the 2022 World Cup , where Harry Kane missed a crucial penalty, Taylor began work on a memoir reflecting on fifty years of supporting England.

He says the book had been forming in his mind for his entire life and came together easily. Writing became a way to process the recurring disappointment that defines the experience of an England fan. Taylor describes how he still feels physically ill before big matches, an anxiety that has not lessened since childhood. Although he is skeptical of the phrase 'it's coming home,' he acknowledges that under Gareth Southgate, England has progressed further than ever, reaching back-to-back European finals.

He credits Southgate as the best manager of his lifetime, surpassing figures like Bobby Robson and Sven-Göran Eriksson, for guiding the team to two finals. Taylor notes improvements, especially in penalty shootouts, partly due to the influence of German manager Thomas Tuchel, who has a strong shootout record with Germany.

However, he worries about squad depth, particularly at striker behind Harry Kane and in defense beyond John Stones. He also praises Declan Rice as a world-class midfielder who could have played for Ireland. While optimistic about recent progress, Taylor predicts England may only reach the quarter or semi-finals in the upcoming tournament, still haunted by decades of near misses





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England Football Gareth Southgate Harry Kane Penalty Shootout Euro 2024 World Cup Three Lions Football Memoir Thomas Tuchel Declan Rice

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