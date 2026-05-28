A Friendship Forged in Music: How a Chance Meeting with John McNicholl Spanning Two Decades

Chris Gilder's story of meeting country star John McNicholl at a festival 24 years ago and developing a close, enduring friendship that encompasses family ties and annual trips to Nashville, underscoring his reputation for humility and dedication to fans.

Country music star John McNicholl has a dedicated fan in Chris Gilder , whose chance meeting at a festival over two decades ago blossomed into a profound and lasting friendship.

Their bond, forged before McNicholl's solo career took flight, offers a glimpse into the artist's character and the deep connection he fosters with his audience. Chris recalls first encountering John's talent at the Kincasslagh Festival in Donegal approximately twenty-four years ago, where attendees encouraged him to form a band and pursue touring.

That early encounter laid the foundation for a friendship that has endured for around twenty years, paralleling his rise from an emerging act to one of country music's most cherished performers. Chris emphasizes that her relationship with John has evolved from that of fan and artist to genuine friends, a transformation underscored by shared experiences, family involvement, and annual pilgrimages to Nashville.

Her story is not merely about fandom but about mutual respect, loyalty, and the kind of human connection that often gets lost in the glare of the spotlight. What distinguishes John McNicholl, according to Chris, is his fundamental decency and humility. She repeatedly stresses that he is 'a lovely fella' and 'one of the nicest people you could meet,' a sentiment echoed by countless others within his circle.

This down-to-earth nature is not a performed trait for the stage; it defines his interactions offstage as well. Chris notes that through John she has met a wide array of people at concerts and events, and uniformly, they share a profound affection for him. This collective admiration points to a consistency in his behavior over the years. Even as his career demands have grown, she insists he never forgets his supporters.

After shows, regardless of fatigue, he always makes time to speak with fans, a practice that cements loyalty and transforms a transactional fan encounter into a personal moment. His commitment to accessibility and kindness appears to be a cornerstone of his identity, making the friendship with Chris not an anomaly but a natural extension of how he relates to people. The friendship extends beyond concert halls and into personal and family life.

Chris reveals that their families have become close over the years; she is friends with his sister and other relatives, indicating a bond that haswoven itself into the social fabric of both households. Their interactions have moved well beyond the typical fan-artist dynamic. They travel together frequently, including an annual trip to Nashville that John organizes for fans.

Chris has attended these trips every year for two decades, describing them as 'the best host ever' and 'a trip of a lifetime' that includes visits to Graceland and Dollywood. Currently, they are on holiday together in Spain with a small group of friends, illustrating a relaxed, egalitarian camaraderie. These shared vacations, where John is not working but simply a companion, highlight the equality and comfort in their relationship.

Chris's devotion is evident-she owns every album and song, and while she struggles to name a single favorite, her admiration for his entire body of work is unwavering. Ultimately, her testimony paints a portrait of an artist whose professional success is matched by personal integrity, proving that the truest measure of a performer may be the depth of the human connections they nurture over a lifetime





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