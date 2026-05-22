A Love Story in Times of Crisis: This Is Also a Love Story by Sally Hayden

A powerful and poignant exploration of love and connection in the face of war, displacement, and crisis, This Is Also a Love Story by Irish Times journalist Sally Hayden is a must-read for anyone seeking to understand the human spirit's resilience and determination.

This is Also a Love Story, written by Irish Times journalist Sally Hayden, was launched in Dublin on Friday. It features stories of love and connection among those suffering war, displacement, and crisis in nine countries.

The book highlights several stories including that of a couple separated by the conflict and a father searching for his daughter in the aftermath of a natural disaster. Sally Hayden's use of the word 'love' is 'broad' and 'capacious', encompassing romantic and platonic love, love between parents and children, and love of place and of community. The book was also named the An Post Irish Book of the Year in 2022.

Mac Cormaic, a literary critic, told those present that Hayden wrote of 'extraordinary people who find themselves in unthinkable situations', adding that one chapter in particular stayed with him for 'a long time'. Hayden's book brings readers closer to answering 'what keeps people going?

', reminding us that even in a world of cruelty, pain, and depravity, 'the deeply human impulse for goodness' endures. Although it captures moments of joy and happiness, it also exposes the messier and more complicated facets of life





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