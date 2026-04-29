A Phantom 13th Floor and the Ghosts of New York’s Past

An exploration of Ogden Nash’s poem ‘A Tale of the 13th Floor,’ its references to Irish gangsters and tragic figures, and a contrast with the pragmatic world of the European Commission.

Ogden Nash ’s darkly comic poem, “A Tale of the 13th Floor,” paints a vivid picture of a late April night in Manhattan. A man, driven by revenge against “Pinball Pete,” intends to commit murder in a hotel known for its peculiar absence of a 13th floor – the elevator goes directly from 12 to 14.

However, Maxie, the elevator boy, suggests a detour to this non-existent floor, citing the supernatural significance of the date, Walpurgis Night. The elevator descends to a shadowy realm between floors, revealing a haunting gathering of New York’s most notorious murderers and their victims, eternally bound together.

The poem features figures like “Mad Dog Coll,” born Uinseann Ó Colla in Donegal, Ireland, who rose to infamy in the New York underworld, and “poor Dot King,” a socialite whose life ended tragically by chloroform poisoning. The chilling tour of this phantom 13th floor unexpectedly leads the would-be assassin to abandon his vengeful plans. He learns that his target, Pinball Pete, was already dealt with by Maxie, who had a personal reason – a daughter to protect.

The poem draws upon the folklore surrounding Walpurgisnacht, a night traditionally associated with witches’ gatherings on the Brocken mountain in Germany, a theme explored in works like Goethe’s Faust and Bulgakov’s The Master and Margarita. The author contrasts this rich tradition with the pragmatic atmosphere of Brussels, where the European Commission headquarters, the Berlaymont building, stands on the site of a former convent, seemingly unconcerned with superstitious omens.

This juxtaposition highlights a fascinating tension between the enduring power of folklore and the rational world of modern governance. While the poem’s imagery is steeped in the supernatural, the author wryly notes the lack of triskaidekaphobia within the European Commission, even acknowledging that Ursula von der Leyen, the Commission President, hails from a region near the Harz Mountains, the traditional site of Walpurgisnacht celebrations.

The piece concludes with a subtle observation about the absence of any major summits planned for the Berlaymont building on Thursday, offering a playful nod to the lingering possibility of superstition influencing even the most rational institutions. The article also briefly mentions other news items such as the Punchestown races, uncertainty surrounding Patrick Kielty’s contract on the Late Late Show, and lawsuits filed by families regarding Covid-19 deaths in a Cork nursing home





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Ogden Nash Walpurgisnacht Mad Dog Coll Dot King European Commission Folklore Superstition

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