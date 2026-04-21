A Regency Masterpiece: The Architectural Evolution of a Sandymount Classic

An in-depth look at a stunning 1862 Regency villa on St Johns Road, showcasing a masterful blend of preserved period features and a modern architectural extension by Quilligan Architects.

Nestled elegantly on the prestigious, tree-lined St Johns Road, this magnificent residence stands as a testament to architectural grace and historical charm. Positioned mere steps from the expansive, calming vistas of Sandymount Strand and a short, pleasant walk from the vibrant heart of Sandymount village, No. 24 represents a rare opportunity to own a significant piece of Dublin history.

This substantial classical Regency villa, originally constructed circa 1862, commands attention from the moment one arrives. The approach is marked by a sweeping staircase leading to an exquisitely embellished portico entrance, setting the tone for the grandeur that lies within. Upon crossing the threshold, one is immediately struck by the preservation of period integrity. The home boasts generous, well-proportioned accommodation that retains its original Victorian soul, featuring soaring high ceilings, intricate ceiling coving, decorative center roses, and authentic marble fireplaces that serve as focal points for the living areas. A particular highlight is the west-facing bay window, which invites an abundance of natural light to illuminate the triple-aspect principal reception rooms, creating an environment that is both grand and welcoming. In a masterclass of design, the renowned firm Quilligan Architects has skillfully bridged the gap between historical preservation and modern necessity. They have introduced a striking two-story rear extension that integrates seamlessly with the original structure. The standout feature of this renovation is the expansive, light-filled kitchen and breakfast room. This space is defined by large, dual-aspect picture windows that capture the essence of the south-facing rear garden, ensuring that the interior feels inextricably linked to the outdoors. A private balcony, accessed from the kitchen, provides an elevated vantage point and features a elegant spiral staircase descending directly into the landscaped rear garden, creating a perfect flow for outdoor dining and social gatherings. Practicality has not been sacrificed for the sake of aesthetics. The home includes a thoughtfully designed new side entrance, catering to the demands of modern family life. This entrance opens into a sophisticated, curved lower hall that provides immediate access to a large, efficient utility room and a guest shower room. On the opposite side of this hall lies a substantial family room, offering a cozy retreat for evenings at home. The main staircase, bright and airy, leads directly up to the heart of the home, which remains the sophisticated kitchen and dining area. St Johns Road remains one of the most desirable addresses in the city, situated just off Park Avenue and marked by the iconic silhouette of St Johns Church. Residents here enjoy the unique luxury of being able to traverse the scenic boardwalks of Sandymount Strand within minutes, or stroll into the village to enjoy a diverse array of gourmet shops, artisan cafes, and classic pubs, making this property a truly exceptional find for any discerning homeowner looking for the perfect blend of tradition and contemporary luxury





image_magazine / 🏆 17. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sandymount Property Regency Villa Dublin Architecture Luxury Homes Quilligan Architects

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bridal Fashion Week 2027: Embracing the Main-Character BrideNew York Bridal Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2027 signals a major shift away from minimalist restraint towards bolder, more intentional bridal styles. Trends include architectural designs, luxurious fabrics, and a return to opulent details, ushering in a new era of the 'main-character bride'.

Read more »

Villa come out on top in thrilling conclusion as Forest edge closer to safetyThe latest sports news from The42.ie in 60 seconds

Read more »

The Shifting Landscape of Gaelic Games: Is Leinster Ready for a Competitive Renaissance?An in-depth analysis of the competitive balance in the GAA, examining the historical dominance of provinces and the recent signs of a potential power shift in Leinster hurling and football.

Read more »

Golfing Currents: From Major Championship Aspirations to the Inaugural G4D Ryder CupAn in-depth look at Leona Maguire's bid at the Chevron Championship, Hannah Green's dominant form, the announcement of the G4D Ryder Cup, and highlights from recent professional golf events.

Read more »

The Evolving Tactical Frontier: A Comprehensive Sports BriefingAn in-depth look at the shifting tactical landscape in Gaelic football, ongoing hurling rivalries, rugby developments, and broader updates across golf, snooker, and English football.

Read more »

A Seamless Blend of Edwardian History and Contemporary DesignAn in-depth look at a stunning renovation project in County Down, where a historic Edwardian redbrick house is expanded with a modern, minimalist extension designed for family living.

Read more »