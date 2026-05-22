A science teacher banned from teaching after sending 'excessive' emails to pupils

A science teacher from Liverpool has been banned from teaching after sending an 'excessive' number of emails to pupils outside of school hours and instructing them to delete the messages to conceal her actions. The TRA panel concluded that Ms Farron had failed to maintain appropriate boundaries and had cultivated an environment in which pupils felt comfortable sending her emails during the night and expressing affection towards her.

A science teacher from Liverpool has been banned from teaching after sending an 'excessive' number of emails to pupils outside of school hours and instructing them to delete the messages to conceal her actions.

Jennifer Farron, a 34-year-old teacher, exchanged almost 160 emails with a student referred to as pupil J. The emails touched on relationships with other individuals, the pupil's emotional wellbeing, and Ms Farron's own personal life. She acknowledged that she had sent and/or received an 'excessive' number of emails from pupil AM outside of school hours and accepted that a number of the emails had been deleted.

The TRA panel concluded that Ms Farron had failed to maintain appropriate boundaries and had cultivated an environment in which pupils felt comfortable sending her emails during the night and expressing affection towards her





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