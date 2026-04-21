A Seamless Blend of Edwardian History and Contemporary Design

An in-depth look at a stunning renovation project in County Down, where a historic Edwardian redbrick house is expanded with a modern, minimalist extension designed for family living.

Merging the timeless elegance of an Edwardian redbrick property with the sleek functionality of a contemporary extension is a complex architectural challenge, yet it has been masterfully achieved in the residence of Marianne Smyth. Located along the picturesque north coast of County Down, the home is set at the end of a sweeping driveway and enveloped by lush, mature gardens.

Marianne recalls being instantly captivated by the charm of the property. The house possessed an undeniable character, featuring a beautiful redbrick facade and magical, well-tended grounds that had clearly been nurtured by the previous owner. For Marianne and her partner, the hunt for a forever home was driven by the desire for a space that could accommodate their growing family, unlike their previous mid-century renovation, which lacked long-term spatial suitability.

While they cherished the grand proportions and high ceilings of the original Edwardian structure, a later, poorly designed addition with low ceilings and cramped rooms prompted the decision to demolish and replace it with a modern, light-filled extension designed by ADO Architects.

Throughout the renovation process, the project faced significant unforeseen obstacles. The contractors, Roskyle Construction, discovered that the original structure was in a more precarious state than initially assessed. Widespread rot in the joists necessitated a complete stripping of the walls back to the brick and mortar. Although the loss of original features like the historic cornicing was a setback, the team painstakingly recreated these elements to maintain the home’s heritage, while salvaging other components such as the original stained glass in the hallway.

Marianne acknowledges that while these issues increased both the budget and the timeline, they provided an unintentional opportunity to enhance the home’s insulation, resulting in a significantly more comfortable living environment.

The seamless integration between the two eras is achieved through a cohesive material palette. Consistent wooden flooring links the rooms, while a uniform white paint finish creates a bright, airy backdrop throughout the house. Sliding doors offer the flexibility to create an expansive, open-plan living area or to partition the space for intimacy and quiet, reflecting the family's desire for a home that balances social engagement with private retreat.

Design consistency was further enforced through bespoke joinery that extends from the kitchen into the bedrooms, ensuring the furniture feels integrated rather than staged. Marianne’s aesthetic sensibility, often showcased through her keen fashion sense, is clearly translated into the home’s minimalist yet warm atmosphere. She emphasizes the importance of avoiding the trap of fleeting social media trends, advocating instead for design choices that respond to individual needs and longevity.

Having lived in the house for several years before commencing the renovation, the couple adopted a deliberate, measured approach to filling the space. They avoided the common pitfall of purchasing all furnishings at once, choosing instead to collect pieces gradually. This patient, thoughtful process has resulted in a home that feels authentic and deeply personal. By prioritizing flexibility and timeless design over short-term trends, the couple has transformed a historic property into a sustainable, comfortable, and enduring sanctuary, proving that careful planning and a clear vision can bridge the gap between architectural history and modern living.





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Home Renovation Edwardian Architecture Modern Extensions Interior Design Sustainable Living

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