A tourist praises hotel for firm response to sunbed reservation chaos in Greece

A post on social media features a video of a guest at a hotel in Greece recounting their experience with guests reserving sunbeds with towels during their holiday. She praised the hotel s firm response to the issue, which involved staff retrieving abandoned towels and placing them on a wall, allowing other guests to use the sunbeds freely. Popular responses from viewers included an appreciation for the rule and a call for more hotels to implement similar measures. The post has received hundreds of views and sparked a conversation about the prevalence of sunbed reservation conflicts in travel accommodation.

A tourist praised her hotel s firm response to guests reserving sunbeds with towels during a holiday in Greece . It comes as people have been accused of hogging bedstravel , but when guests start reserving sunbeds, it can quickly spiral into chaos, arguments, and unnecessary stress while you re supposed to be unwinding.

It s far from the first time the subject has reared its head either. In previous years, videos have surfaced of hotels taking action in response. The video has racked up hundreds of views, with people rushing to share their thoughts in the comments section, offering a wide range of opinions. One said wish every hotel would do this .

Another added needs to be carried out in every hotel . I look for reviews and if this happens, I won t book





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Travel Accommodation Sunbed Reservation Sunbed Wars Hotel Response Sunbed Chaos

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