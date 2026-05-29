A Week in the Wardrobe of Dublin-Based Stylist Lauren Maguire

Lauren Maguire, a Dublin-based stylist, takes us through a week in her wardrobe, showcasing her personal style and favorite pieces. From capris and tank tops to ballet flats and vintage bags, Lauren's outfits are a testament to her ability to mix high and low with ease.

Lauren Maguire , a Dublin-based stylist, shares her approach to fashion, focusing on comfort, simplicity, and understated cool . She takes us through a week in her wardrobe, showcasing her personal style and favorite pieces .

From capris and tank tops to ballet flats and vintage bags, Lauren's outfits are a testament to her ability to mix high and low with ease. Whether she's working on a shoot, running errands, or relaxing on holiday, Lauren's style is always effortless and chic. Her go-to pieces, including her Penneys ballet flats, Zadig et Voltaire bag, and French Connection sunglasses, are staples in her wardrobe and can be easily paired with a variety of outfits.

Lauren's approach to fashion is all about finding comfort and simplicity in her clothing choices, while still looking polished and put together. She believes that a simple outfit can be elevated with the addition of a fun bag or a statement accessory. Lauren's love for pre-loved and vintage pieces is evident in her outfits, and she often incorporates them into her wardrobe. Her favorite brands, including COS, ASOS, and H&M, offer a range of stylish and affordable options.

Whether she's dressing up or dressing down, Lauren's style is always on point and reflects her personality. Her approach to fashion is all about finding what works for her and sticking to it, rather than trying to fix something that's not broken. Lauren's outfits are a reminder that fashion should be fun and effortless, and that sometimes the simplest pieces can be the most stylish





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Lauren Maguire Dublin-Based Stylist Fashion Comfort Simplicity Understated Cool Wardrobe Outfits Personal Style Favorite Pieces Penneys Ballet Flats Zadig Et Voltaire Bag French Connection Sunglasses Pre-Loved Vintage COS ASOS H&M

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