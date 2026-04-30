A Week of Culture and Entertainment: Highlights from Ireland’s Event Scene

From thought-provoking conversations between Roy Keane and Roddy Doyle to enchanting musical performances, Ireland’s event scene is buzzing with activity this week. Discover the best in music, theater, comedy, and art as the country celebrates its rich cultural heritage.

This week in Ireland, a diverse lineup of cultural and entertainment events promises something for everyone. One of the highlights is the highly anticipated conversation between Roy Keane and Roddy Doyle , two iconic figures in their respective fields.

Keane, the former Manchester United captain turned pundit, and Doyle, the celebrated author known for works like The Commitments and The Snapper, will engage in a series of discussions that are sure to captivate audiences. Their chemistry is undeniable, having collaborated on Keane’s biography, The Second Half, and shared the stage at numerous public events over the years.

While the large venues may require attendees to rely on big screens to catch their expressions, the promise of insightful and entertaining exchanges remains strong across all three evenings. In the music scene, the Irish band known for their charming melodies is reimagining their back catalog with an acoustic-trio format, offering a fresh take on their beloved songs. Special guests Driven Snow, a husband-and-wife duo, will join them on select dates, adding to the intimate atmosphere.

The band will perform at various venues, including Cornerstone in Gorteeny, Co Galway, on May 9th, Caffrey’s in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, on May 22nd, and Sea Church in Ballycotton, Co Cork, on May 24th. Tickets range from €25 to €33.15, ensuring accessibility for fans eager to experience this unique performance. For those seeking a festival experience, the inaugural independent music festival is set to showcase both established and emerging Irish talent.

Headliners include The Stunning, B*Witched, and The Coronas, each bringing their signature sounds to the stage. Emerging acts such as Tracy Bruen, Oscar Blue, Calum Agnew, and Groev will also take the spotlight, offering a glimpse into the future of Irish music. The festival culminates on May 4th with performances by The Scratch, Cliffords, and Madra Salach, promising a memorable finale.

Additionally, classical music enthusiasts can look forward to a performance by Italian pianist Ludovico Einaudi, who will present his latest album, Solo Piano, featuring pieces like Elegy for the Arctic and Memory One. Einaudi’s blend of classical, electronic, and ambient music is sure to enchant audiences. Theater lovers will not want to miss Oscar Wilde’s An Ideal Husband, a timeless play that explores themes of blackmail, scandal, and moral dilemmas.

Directed by Marc Atkinson Borrull, the production features Ingrid Craigie, Ayoola Smart, and Richard Flood, bringing Wilde’s sharp wit and social commentary to life. Stand-up comedy fans can enjoy John Kearns’ new show, Tilting at Windmills, which combines humor with reflections on middle age and impostor syndrome. Kearns’ reputation for audience interaction ensures a unique experience for each performance.

Art enthusiasts can explore Stasis Field, an exhibition by Kathy Prendergast that features sculptures, hand-painted works, and installations inspired by personal associations and global landscapes. The exhibition includes colorful reinterpretations of mountaintops from South America to Africa, highlighting Prendergast’s focus on human connections to borders.

Finally, music lovers can indulge in a classical concert featuring violinist and conductor Patrick Rafter and the Luminosa Orchestra. The program includes Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, Saint-Saëns’ Introduction et Rondo Capriccioso, and Elgar’s Serenade for Strings.

Additionally, the RTÉ Concert Orchestra will perform with Rafter in Kilkenny on May 15th. For those interested in art, Lachlan Goudie’s The Secrets of Painting offers an enthusiastic exploration of the craft, while film buffs can enjoy The Devil Wears Prada 2, known for its stylish visuals and sharp dialogue





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Roy Keane Roddy Doyle Irish Music Oscar Wilde John Kearns

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