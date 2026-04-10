AA Announces Service Disruptions Due to Fuel Crisis and Roadblockades

The AA is experiencing delays in its breakdown and recovery services due to traffic congestion, road blockades, and fuel supply issues. Priority measures may be implemented to assist drivers in urgent need, potentially leading to longer wait times for non-urgent cases.

The AA is currently facing operational challenges in delivering its breakdown and recovery services. Despite the best efforts of our teams, significant traffic congestion and disruptions on major routes and motorways are causing delays in AA patrol arrival times for some customers. We understand the frustration this may cause and sincerely appreciate the patience of those affected.

Our primary goal remains providing timely and efficient assistance to all members, and we are actively working to mitigate the impact of the current difficulties. However, the situation is further complicated by external factors that are significantly affecting our ability to operate at peak efficiency. The escalating blockades across the country have created substantial disruptions to national fuel distribution networks. This directly impacts our ability to refuel our patrol vehicles, and limits our capacity to respond to incidents as quickly as we normally would. We are taking all necessary steps to manage the situation and ensure that we can continue to serve the needs of our members. Our commitment to road safety remains unwavering, and we are determined to overcome these obstacles while upholding our high standards of service.\To ensure we can continue supporting drivers in the most urgent need, particularly those facing critical roadside emergencies, we may need to implement specific priority measures if the current fuel supply situation does not improve. These measures are designed to preserve our resources and ensure that we can provide immediate assistance to those in high-risk or vulnerable situations. The primary focus of these measures will be prioritising roadside emergencies. All available resources, including patrol vehicles and remaining fuel reserves, will be directed towards drivers stranded in high-risk or vulnerable positions. We may need to temporarily alter our service delivery model for non-emergency situations. This could include a temporary suspension of certain services or a shift to remote assistance where possible. Another measure that may be considered is a temporary hold for all Home-Start call-outs. This potential decision would allow us to reallocate resources to focus on roadside emergencies. This could result in significantly longer wait times for non-urgent assistance or a request to reschedule assistance for home-start call-outs. The activation of these measures would be a last resort, and would remain in place only until the fuel supply returns to normal levels. The AA is closely monitoring the evolving situation in real-time, working closely with fuel suppliers and relevant authorities to stay informed of the latest developments. We are committed to maintaining standard operations for as long as it is feasible to do so, constantly assessing the situation and adapting our strategies as needed.\Our call center is currently experiencing a high volume of calls, and this is leading to longer-than-usual hold times. We understand that this can be frustrating, and we sincerely appreciate your understanding and cooperation as our teams work diligently to support as many people as possible during these difficult conditions. Our dedicated staff is working around the clock to assist stranded motorists and provide them with the support they need. If you require assistance, we encourage you to continue contacting us through the usual channels, including our phone lines and online platforms. However, please be prepared for potentially longer-than-usual hold times when contacting our call center. To assist us in managing the demand, we encourage all members to consider whether their situation is truly urgent. If possible, consider checking our online resources for self-help guides and information that may resolve your issue without requiring immediate roadside assistance. We are deeply grateful for your continued support and understanding during this challenging period. The AA's priority is always the safety of all road users. We thank you for helping us maintain road safety. We will continue to provide updates as the situation evolves and will do everything possible to minimize disruptions and support our members





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AA Breakdown Service Fuel Crisis Roadblockades Traffic Congestion Service Disruption Emergency Services Road Safety

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