Aaron Connolly Remanded on Bail Ahead of Retrial for Cameron Reilly Murder

Aaron Connolly has been remanded on bail with strict conditions as he prepares for a retrial after his original murder conviction for the killing of Cameron Reilly was quashed on appeal. The Court of Appeal found that the trial judge's instructions may have unfairly influenced the jury. The case revolves around the 2018 death of the 18-year-old DKIT student after a gathering in Dunleer, Co. Louth.

The Central Criminal Court witnessed a significant development today as Mr Justice Paul McDermott ordered the remand of Aaron Connolly , now 26 years old, on bail subject to stringent conditions.

These conditions include a requirement that Connolly reside with his parents and not leave the house without accompaniment. The matter has been adjourned until June 24, at which time a date for his second trial will be set.

This follows yesterday's court decision to order a retrial, after an appellate review determined that remarks made by the original trial judge, Mr Justice Tony Hunt, may have been perceived by the jury as disparaging towards the defence and as advocacy for the prosecution, creating a real possibility that the jury felt pressured to convict. The case stems from the death of Cameron Reilly, an 18-year-old student at Dundalk Institute of Technology (DKIT), on May 26, 2018.

On the night of May 25, a group of approximately fifteen young people gathered in a field on the outskirts of Dunleer. Testimony indicated that some present consumed drugs, although Reilly's best friend stated that Cameron himself did not take drugs. The group later went to a local takeaway after midnight. During the original trial, Connolly's legal team made admissions that their client performed oral sex with Reilly on the night of the killing.

Connolly claimed that when he departed, Reilly was alive and standing. Despite pleading not guilty to murder, Connolly was convicted by a unanimous jury in December 2022 and sentenced to the mandatory life term for murder. The conviction was subsequently quashed by the Court of Appeal.

The appellate court found that the trial judge's charge to the jury contained comments of such stridency and emphasis that it risked conveying the judge's personal conviction of guilt and implicitly urged a guilty verdict. This legal misstep undermined the fairness of the trial, necessitating a new proceeding. The upcoming retrial will revisit the evidence surrounding Reilly's death, while Connolly remains under strict bail conditions pending the scheduling of the second trial





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Aaron Connolly Cameron Reilly Murder Retrial Conviction Quashed Jury Instructions Court Of Appeal Bail Conditions Dundalk Institute Of Technology Dunleer Life Sentence

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