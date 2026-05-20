Aaron Wolfe Arrested For Killing Florrie O’Sullivan

Cork based individual Aaron Wolfe (31) was apprehended after a violent assault resulted in the unexpected death of Florrie O'Sullivan in his neighborhood. The assault took place near his residence in Gat Glen near Cork city, which led to Florrie O'Sullivan's demise.

Aaron Wolfe (31) of Glentrasna Court, The Glen, Cork met Florrie O’Sullivan by chance in a pub in Cork city on March 11th, 2023. He kicked him to death less than six hours later.

Mr Wolfe appeared before a sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Cork today having previously pleaded guilty to the unlawful killing of the 69 year old who was a native of Adrigole in the west of the county. Sgt Caitriona Malloy previously gave an outline of the background in the case.

She said that Aaron Wolfe was drinking pints of lager on his own in the Linen Weaver pub in Paul Street in Cork city centre from about 3pm on March 11th, 2023. Florrie O’Sullivan went in to have a coffee in the same bar at about 4pm that day. The two men struck up a conversation





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Aaron Wolfe Florrie O'sullivan Kicking Assault Cork City Central Criminal Court Jailed Vulnerable Prisoner Regime

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