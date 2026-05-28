Abandoned Connswater Shopping Centre in East Belfast Becomes Magnet for Urban Explorers and Anti-Social Behaviour

The Connswater Shopping Centre in east Belfast, once a thriving hub, now lies abandoned, attracting urban explorers and anti-social behaviour. Police have detained youths for criminal damage, and the community awaits a decision on the site's future, with ideas including housing and mixed-use retail. The closure has also impacted local charities, with Arts Care losing a significant investment.

The once beloved and bustling Connswater Shopping Centre in east Belfast now stands abandoned, a stark reminder of changing retail landscapes. For 40 years, it was a cornerstone of the community, housing 52 units including major retailers like Boots and Carphone Warehouse.

However, declining footfall and soaring vacancy rates led to its closure in March of last year, with only a fortnight's notice. The 162,000 square foot complex quickly fell into receivership and has since become a magnet for urban explorers and a hotspot for anti-social behaviour. Urban explorers, some traveling from as far as the United States, have documented the eerie remains.

Jamie Robinson, who runs a YouTube channel on forgotten locations, described the site as having empty shopfronts and decaying corridors, signs of a place once filled with life. He noted the strangeness of such a large shopping centre being completely abandoned, contrasting its current state with its past vibrancy. These visits often involve navigating smashed windows and rubble scattered across the former car park, filming the hollowed-out food court and shuttered stores.

The abandonment has attracted significant anti-social behaviour, including criminal damage. In April alone, four youngsters were detained by police. On April 15, a 14-year-old girl was apprehended after gaining access to the premises, and the following day three additional young people were taken into custody. Police have issued warnings and are working with residents to find solutions.

PSNI Neighbourhood Inspector Dawson emphasized that derelict buildings are inherently unsafe and urged parents to discuss the risks with their children. He stated that young people engaging in anti-social behaviour must understand it is unacceptable and that the community has a right to live in peace. The shopping centre front windows have been smashed and boarded up, but this is a temporary measure.

Councillor Ruth Brooks highlighted the challenge, noting that fencing around the site is not sustainable long-term and that residents do not want to see the building continue to decay. She pointed to existing dereliction issues on the Newtownards Road and the need for proactive solutions from building control and the council. The site remains under the control of insolvency practitioners, with no final decisions on its future, though ideas include housing or mixed-use retail.

Barry Macaulay, CEO of Arts Care, an arts and health charity that had been based in the centre for 18 months before closure, expressed frustration. The charity had invested £40,000 in upgrading their premises, expecting to stay at least three years. With two weeks notice, they were forced to leave, losing the entire investment. Macaulay noted that while the charity has regrouped and re-established itself, the experience was traumatic and they are still reeling.

The abrupt shutdown has sparked broader conversations about changing retail needs in the area, especially post-coronavirus, as the community looks to balance workforce requirements with sustainable retail spaces. Councillor Brooks echoed this, stating that the closure has opened dialogue on how retail has evolved and the need to find the right balance for the future





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