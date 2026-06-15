ABBA Mourns the Loss of Manager and Friend Görel Hanser at 76

ABBA announced the death of their long-time manager Görel Hanser, aged 76. Tributes describe her as the fifth member, highlighting her loyalty, warmth, and decades of service to the band and fans.

ABBA have shared a heartbreaking statement confirming the death of their long-time manager and close friend Görel Hanser , who passed away at the age of 76.

The legendary pop group announced the tragic news through a joint statement posted across their social media channels, accompanied by a monochrome photograph of their cherished colleague. The statement, signed by all four band members Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, read: It is with deepest sorrow we announce the passing of Görel Hanser. We have lost our most loved friend and closest colleague. The loss is immeasurable.

We ask that you respect our privacy in this time of grief. Tributes poured in from supporters worldwide, with fans expressing their sympathies in the comments section and on fan sites. Görel Hanser's association with ABBA stretched back to their formative years. She began her journey at the offices of their initial manager Stig Anderson's publishing house, Sweden Music, and record label Polar Music in September 1969.

Her talents saw her swiftly elevated to the role of his secretary, becoming an indispensable part of the operation. She rose to become Vice President of the label, and throughout ABBA's golden era, she maintained a close working relationship with the group, eventually taking on the role of their personal manager. In this capacity, she oversaw media relations and joined them on worldwide tours and publicity engagements. Beyond her professional duties, she forged deep personal bonds with each member.

To celebrate her 30th birthday in 1979, the band composed and produced a unique track, Sång Till Görel, alongside Stig Anderson. Only a handful of copies were pressed as gifts for her and her close circle, and the track remains prohibited from airplay, ranking among the rarest ABBA recordings in existence. Görel was a familiar face to devotees and regularly corresponded with them directly about autographs and various enquiries.

Visitors to Benny Andersson's studio were often taken aback to find her greeting them at the entrance in person. Fan collective ABBA Access dubbed her the fifth member of the legendary quartet and reflected on her significance to supporters across the globe in a heartfelt tribute. They wrote: We are lost for words. Today, our hearts are heavy as we say goodbye to Görel Hanser.

For decades, Görel stood beside ABBA through every chapter of their journey. Her loyalty, dedication, warmth, and unwavering belief in the group helped shape the story that millions of us have come to love. To many of us, she was the fifth member of ABBA. What made Görel truly special was not only the incredible work she did behind the scenes, but the kindness she showed to fans around the world.

She always understood how much ABBA meant to us, and she treated that connection with genuine care and respect. It is difficult to imagine ABBA's story without Görel. Her impact will continue to be felt for generations to come. Today, we mourn a remarkable woman, but we also celebrate a life of loyalty, friendship, and love for the people and music that brought us all together.

Thank you, Görel, for everything you gave to ABBA and to the fans. Your legacy will never be forgotten. Our deepest condolences go to her family, friends, and everyone whose lives she touched. Rest in peace, wonderful Görel.

The loss of Görel Hanser marks the end of an era for ABBA and their global fanbase. Her decades of service, from the early days at Polar Music to managing the group's international career, left an indelible mark on the music industry. As the music world mourns, her contributions will be remembered as integral to the ABBA story, a testament to the power of dedication and friendship behind one of the most beloved pop acts in history





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