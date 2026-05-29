Abbey Theatre to Present Michael J. Fox‑Led Satire Visions and Absurdist Spectacle Animals in Dublin Festival 2026

The Dublin Theatre Festival 2026 will feature Eoghan Quinn's Visions starring Michael J. Fox, a sharp satire on identity and the Troubles, followed by the absurdist play Animals, an adaptation of Roddy Doyle's stories set in a historic ballroom, both highlighting the Abbey Theatre's bold programming.

The Dublin Theatre Festival 2026 will showcase a striking double‑bill that promises to challenge audiences and stir debate. From August 12th to 22nd the Abbey Theatre will stage the new play Visions , written by acclaimed playwright Eoghan Quinn and starring the American actor Michael J. Fox , whose cinematic breakthrough came in the 1980s with titles such as WarGames and Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

Fox, a two‑time Tony Award winner, joins the Irish Repertory Theatre's touring production for a limited run that critics have described as a theatrical hand‑grenade concealed within the polite trappings of a drawing‑room comedy. The piece dives head‑first into the tangled intersection of identity politics, ego, privilege and the lingering shadows of the Northern Irish Troubles, wielding razor‑sharp satire to expose contradictions and ignite conversation.

Ticket sales will commence in early June, and demand is already high among both local theatre lovers and international visitors drawn to the festival's reputation for bold, boundary‑pushing work. In addition to Visions, the national theatre has announced a second major production for the autumn season: Animals, an absurdist and provocative spectacle adapted from a collection of short stories by celebrated Irish writer Roddy Doyle.

Set against the atmospheric backdrop of a historic ballroom in Dublin's city centre, the play follows a group of entrepreneurs as they attempt to launch a cutting‑edge tech start‑up. Their plans are thrown into chaos when a glittering artefact from a bygone era appears, sparking a cascade of secrets, strained relationships and moral reckonings.

Directed by the visionary theatre maker Sarah O'Connor, Animals will open in October and will later travel to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe before enjoying a special presentation at the Young Vic in London in partnership with the Scottish festival's Shedinburgh venue. The production aims to juxtapose the relentless drive of modern innovation with the weight of cultural memory, offering audiences a vivid exploration of how the past can haunt and shape the future.

These two productions underscore the Abbey Theatre's commitment to presenting work that is both intellectually daring and emotionally resonant. By pairing a high‑profile Hollywood veteran with a fresh, incisive Irish play, and by following up with an avant‑garde adaptation that blends technology, history and satire, the festival signals its ambition to serve as a crucible for contemporary issues and artistic experimentation.

Both Visions and Animals will feature ensemble casts that include emerging Irish talent alongside established stars, creating a dynamic intergenerational dialogue on stage. As the festival draws nearer, promotional activities, talk‑backs with the creators, and community outreach programmes are planned to engage a broad spectrum of Dublin's citizens, ensuring that the conversation sparked by these works extends beyond the walls of the theatre and into the public sphere





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Dublin Theatre Festival Visions Animals Michael J. Fox Eoghan Quinn Irish Theatre Satire Absurdist Drama Northern Irish Troubles Tech Start-Up

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