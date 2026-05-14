Abortion Bill Defeated by TDs, with Taoiseach Criticizing Private Member's Bill

Holly Cairns' abortion Bill has been defeated by TDs, with the Taoiseach criticizing the private member's bill as 'not the most effective way' of dealing with a complex issue like this. The Bill aimed to remove a three-day waiting period and stop the need for some women to travel abroad after receiving a diagnosis of fatal foetal abnormality.

An abortion Bill proposed by Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns has been defeated by TDs. The Bill would remove a three-day waiting period and stop the need for some women to travel abroad after receiving a diagnosis of fatal foetal abnormality.

Ms Cairns said it would also provide "more certainty around abortion in cases where a woman’s health or life is at risk; clarifies the law when it comes to conscientious objection and removes the criminalisation of medics". The proposed legislation comes almost eight years after Ireland voted overwhelmingly in favour to amend the constitution and reform the strict abortion laws.

Asked about the Bill on Wednesday, shortly before it was debated in the Dail, Micheal Martin said: "Some significant flaws have been highlighted in relation to the legislation". He said the issue of decriminalisation is "highly problematic" and undermines "the entire legislative template that was enacted post the referendum".

The Taoiseach said the Minister for Health has had "good engagement" with the Social Democrats, but that a private member’s bill "isn’t the most effective way of dealing with a complex issue like this". Mr Martin said there is not "a collective party position or Government position" in relation to the Bill. He said Government TDs will not be directed by whips on how to vote as it is a conscience issue.

The bill was denied a second reading on Wednesday evening, with 85 TDs voting against, 30 in favour and 36 abstaining. Aontu party leader Peadar Toibin posted on social media following the vote: "The lives of thousands of children will be saved as a result of this Bill being defeated today". On Tuesday Ms Cairns issued a statement reacting to reports that the Department of Health had said there were difficulties with some of the provisions in her legislation.

She said: "All of the amendments in my legislation come from an expert review of the current law, which was commissioned by the Government and published three years ago.

"It should also be noted that the World Health Organisation is in favour of decriminalisation and the removal of mandatory wait periods, meaning Ireland is out of step with international best practice"





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