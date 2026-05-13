Accident in Tipperary, woman dead, postmortem, and more

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a car crash in Tipperary. Bertram Allen seeks to quash interrogation with US police in a drink-driving case. Anyone with information related to the Nenagh to Dromineer Road collision is asked to contact Nenagh Garda station.

The woman, a driver of one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Tipperary. Emergency services were alerted to the collision involving two cars on the Nenagh to Dromineer Road R495, in Nenagh, at about 9pm.

The driver of one car, a woman in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was later taken to University Hospital Limerick, where a postmortem examination will be carried out. The coroner has been notified. Former bursar Bertram Allen seeks to quash interrogation with US police in drink-driving case as he was ‘impaired’.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda station on 067 50450, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station. Failed screws and brackets found at Waterford complex where two children fell from balcony. Ireland’s newest official bathing area off limits to swimmers this summer over water pollution. Mother of seven on her overcrowded council flat.

Keir Starmer set for crunch talks with leadership rival Wes Streeting ahead of King Charles speech





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Car Crash Woman Dead Postmortem Bertram Allen Drink-Driving Case Nenagh To Dromineer Road Collision Nenagh Garda Station Waterford Complex Water Pollution Ireland’S Newest Official Bathing Area Mother Of Seven Council Flat Keir Starmer King Charles Speech

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