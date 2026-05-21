Accidental Overdose and Death of John Mee at Cahercalla Community Hospital

The case involves the accidental overdose of medicine, including two antipsychotic drugs, given to John Mee at the Cahercalla Community Hospital, Ennis, Co Clare. The family's counsel alleged substandard care and a failure to dispense medications safely and correctly, leading to Mee's death.

John Mee , a 71-year-old man from Miltown Malbay, Co Clare, was found to be in respiratory failure after being transferred to hospital following an accidental overdose of medicine, including two antipsychotic drugs, at the Cahercalla Community Hospital , Ennis, Co Clare.

The family's counsel alleged that Mee was not transferred to the hospital for 18 hours, leading to his worsening condition and eventual death. The hospital issued an apology, admitting a breach of duty. Outside court, Mee's two sisters expressed their heartbreak and shared their story to prevent similar situations from occurring in the future





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John Mee Accidental Overdose Cahercalla Community Hospital Respiratory Failure Medication Error Substandard Care Mental Distress Solatium Payment Coroner's Verdict Extra Checks Photograph Medication Chart

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