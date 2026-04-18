Acclaimed Actress Nathalie Baye Dies at 77 After Battle with Lewy Body Dementia

Nathalie Baye, the celebrated French actress known for her iconic roles in "Downton Abbey: A New Era" and "Catch Me If You Can," has passed away at the age of 77. Her career spanned over five decades, earning her multiple prestigious awards and leaving an indelible mark on cinema.

The world of cinema is mourning the loss of Nathalie Baye , the distinguished French actress who passed away on April 17 at her Paris home. She was 77 years old. Baye had been courageously navigating a battle with Lewy body dementia, a progressive neurodegenerative condition that can significantly impact cognitive functions, motor skills, and mood, often leading to hallucinations.

Baye's illustrious career, which began in the 1970s, saw her grace the screen in over 100 films and television productions. Her early work included a role in the television series Au théâtre ce soir, but it was her subsequent role in François Truffaut's 1973 romantic comedy-drama Day for Night that truly launched her into prominence. This film, which depicted the chaotic production of a movie, solidified her status as a rising star. Throughout the 1970s, she collaborated with renowned directors such as Maurice Pialat and Claude Sautet, further honing her craft. Her artistic journey continued into the 1980s with a notable collaboration with Jean-Luc Godard on the crime drama Détective in 1985, a film that was notably selected for the Cannes Film Festival that same year. A significant role in Daniel Vigne's 1982 historical drama Le Retour de Martin Guerre, where she portrayed a 16th-century peasant entangled in an identity theft case, showcased her versatility. This powerful performance was later recognized with a Hollywood remake starring Jodie Foster. Her international acclaim grew with her role as Leonardo DiCaprio's mother in Steven Spielberg's highly successful 2002 film Catch Me If You Can. More recently, audiences enjoyed her commanding presence as Madame de Montmirail in the 2022 film Downton Abbey: A New Era. In this installment of the beloved franchise, her character's late husband was revealed to have a past connection with Violet Crawley, played by Dame Maggie Smith. Throughout her extensive career, Baye received seven César Award nominations for Best Actress, securing the award twice, and also earned two César Awards for Best Supporting Actress, testament to her remarkable talent and consistent excellence. She is survived by her daughter, the equally talented actress Laura Smet, who continues her mother's legacy in the performing arts. The news of her passing marks the end of an era for French and international cinema, leaving behind a rich legacy of unforgettable performances that will continue to be celebrated





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