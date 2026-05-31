ACLU sues over conditions at Trump-era immigration detention camp in Texas

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against immigration authorities over alleged abuses at Camp East Montana, a tent facility on a military base in El Paso, Texas, where more than 2,700 detainees face physical violence, inadequate medical care, and other violations.

The American Civil Liberties Union, along with Human Rights Watch and the Texas Civil Rights Project, has filed a federal lawsuit against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security over conditions at Camp East Montana, a tent facility on the Fort Bliss military base in El Paso , Texas.

The complaint, filed on behalf of four detainees, alleges that the more than 2,700 people held there are subjected to physical abuse, inadequate medical care, and other violations of their constitutional and human rights. This is the first legal challenge to the desert camp, which was expanded under President Donald Trump's mass-deportation strategy. The lawsuit details numerous allegations of mistreatment. Detainees are reportedly confined to windowless enclosures where guards routinely use excessive force.

One plaintiff, Erik Ivan Rodriguez, a Venezuelan immigrant, said officials physically assaulted him while trying to coerce him into signing deportation papers. Another plaintiff, Gerald Akari Angye from Cameroon, described being beaten by guards. The complaint also cites a congressionally mandated inspection in February that found 49 violations of detention standards, including 11 related to use of force and restraints and five related to medical care.

Among the most severe allegations is the death of Geraldo Lunas Campos, a Cuban immigrant, whose death on January 3rd was ruled a homicide by El Paso medical examiners due to asphyxia from neck and torso compression. Immigration officials initially attributed his death to medical distress but later said he attempted suicide and died during a struggle with guards. The lawsuit claims he was beaten to death after requesting asthma medication.

Another detainee died shortly after release from the camp, where he had been denied chemotherapy for cancer. Immigration detention deaths have reached a 20-year high in 2025 as the Trump administration has intensified enforcement. The ACLU argues that Camp East Montana exemplifies the broader failure of the immigration detention system to meet basic standards of care.

While DHS representatives deny the allegations, stating that no detainees are being abused and that the facility meets or exceeds standards, the lawsuit seeks immediate improvements, including better medical care, an end to solitary confinement for non-disciplinary reasons, and independent oversight. The case highlights the ongoing debate over immigration detention practices and the human cost of mass deportation policies.

The plaintiffs are seeking class-action status to represent all current and future detainees at the facility, aiming to ensure no other person has to endure such inhumane treatment





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ACLU Detention Camp Human Rights Lawsuit El Paso

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