Active Shooting at Vida Fitness in Northwest Washington Leaves Five Injured

Five people were shot at a gym in northwest Washington DC. Police are searching for a suspect after an active shooting near 15th and P Street. Residents are ordered to shelter in place.

Local authorities have confirmed that at least five people were shot in the vicinity of a gym in northwest Washington. The incident was reported by the Associated Press, marking a significant security event in the Logan Circle neighborhood. Police responded to the scene on Thursday morning after receiving reports of an active shooting. The location has been identified as the area surrounding 15th and P Street in the Northwest quadrant of the city.

Active Shooting Response and Police Deployment

The Washington Police Department confirmed the situation was still active during a brief phone conversation with the Guardian on Thursday morning. Officers from the department were on the scene responding to the "active shooting in the area of 15th and P Street, Northwest." The emergency response team was also deployed to the scene to assist with the ongoing investigation and public safety measures. The Metropolitan Police Department issued a shelter-in-place order for individuals in the immediate vicinity of the 1500 block of 15th Street NW. Residents were urged to go inside to the nearest building and stay away from windows until further notice.

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Witness Accounts Inside the Gym

A reporter for the Washington Sun spoke with a witness who was inside the gym at the time of the incident. The witness reported hearing one gunshot and seeing one person down inside the gym itself. This was followed by more shots being fired in the vicinity. The witness stated that the gym quickly cleared out as people ran from the scene with their arms raised. Police were heard yelling instructions for people to clear out as the situation unfolded inside the facility.

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Official Statements and Public Warnings

Local Council Member Brooke Pinto posted on social media confirming that there had been a shooting at and outside Vida Fitness this morning in Logan Circle. Pinto explicitly advised the public to avoid the area and stated that police were looking for a suspect. The police department also used social media to urge the public to avoid the area due to the active threat. The department emphasized that the scene was still active and that further details were not immediately available to the public.

Immediate Impact on the Neighborhood

The active shooting has caused significant disruption in the Logan Circle neighborhood. The Metropolitan Police Department has asked residents to shelter in place in the 1500 block of 15th Street NW. Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims or the suspect. The search for the suspect is ongoing, and the public is being advised to stay clear of the 15th and P Street area. More details are expected as the investigation continues.